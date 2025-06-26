At risk, missing person alert issued for Mountlake Terrace man

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Joua Yang, 75.
He was last seen on foot, wearing a black jacket, at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 232nd Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace.
Yang is 5-2, 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. If seen, call 911.
