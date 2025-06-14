At Woodway Town Council June 16: ADU and middle housing codes, public hearing on transportation plan

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for 6 p.m. Monday, June 16: A presentation on updates to the town’s draft accessory dwelling unit and middle housing codes and a public hearing on the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP).

The meeting will be in Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Place W., Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 418 102 76#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.