Beloved Edmonds garbage man celebrating 48 years with Sound Disposal

In June 1977, Gene Nicholson graduated from Edmonds High School. The next day – on June 17 – he began his career at Sound Disposal.

The Nicholson family had bought the company a month prior and — like many a high school senior — the young man didn’t have a plan for his future. “So it worked out perfect,” Nicholson said. He and his two brothers would drive the garbage trucks in the mornings and work on them in the afternoons, learning everything on the job.

Forty-eight years, one change of ownership, two kids and five dogs later, Nicholson is still proudly driving Sound Disposal trucks around Edmonds. He has never once considered a career change.

But the early mornings and physical demands of the job aren’t gentle on an aging body. Nicholson had rotator cuff surgery last August and the monthslong recovery was brutal. He still has aches and pains in his shoulders, back and knees, and said he doesn’t move as fast as he once did. “I rely on the guy hanging on the back quite a bit,” Nicholson said.

And yet, when asked whether he had any plans to retire, his response was clear. “Not yet,” he said.

Nicholson joked that he’s mainly in it for the money but the stories he recounts and testimonies from his wife Linda and his community suggest otherwise. Linda Nicholson said that during her husband’s recovery, he received cards and well wishes from many Edmonds residents. When Greg Hale bought the company five years ago, community members rejoiced upon learning that Nicholson would stay on.

Whether he likes it or not, Gene Nicholson has become an Edmonds public figure. A third generation of smiling children wave as Nicholson’s truck passes their homes, always with a dog in the passenger seat. Over the years, Nicholson has handed out countless coloring books, candies and dog treats along his route. He remembers a toddler who once tossed his pacifiers into the back of the truck as a ceremonial end to an era. Nicholson even named his own son — Nathan, now 25 — after a child who many years ago sat on his front porch in a full body cast to watch Nicholson and his dog drive by every day.

“Driving around, waving to people, getting to know them,” Nicholson said, is his favorite part of the job.

June 17 will be a day like any other at Sound Disposal. Nicholson has never done anything special to celebrate an employment anniversary before and doesn’t plan to start now. Perhaps for the 50th he’ll accept a cake.





