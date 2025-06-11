Budgets, transportation, housing and more at Edmonds City Council meeting June 10

Key takeaways:

The council heard comments on middle housing during a public hearing. Middle housing code adoption scheduled for June 24. After a public hearing, an interim ordinance to prohibit removal of landmark trees remains in place through April 2026 The 2026-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan was adopted. A Highway 99 Safety project presentation shows remarkable safety improvements between 244th and 212th Streets Southwest after completion. The design review code update was adopted. A budget discussion on non-levy revenue options leads to more questions than answers.

The four-hour Edmonds City Council meeting Tuesday night addressed nearly every issue a city touches: budget, housing, housing design, trees, safety, transportation and new employees.

More than 25 residents were in council chambers to comment during the public hearings on middle housing and the interim landmark tree ordinance.

Middle housing code public hearing

The first public hearing centered on the middle housing code update.

The middle housing code update is designed to ensure Edmonds’ compliance with HB 1110, state legislation that mandates cities increase the range of housing types permitted in single-family residential zones to include duplexes, triplexes or other multi-family dwellings.

Senior Planner Brad Shipley summarized Edmonds’ approach as “two units on all lots, four units by right for lots within a quarter mile of a major transit stop and must allow up to four units when the affordability component is met.”

He also noted that the affordability component comes with an obligation to track that affordability for 50 years. “We have to develop a housing action plan. We don’t have the staff to go out and seek these grants and provide reports,” he said. “That’s easily a one-FTE [full-time equivalent employee] role.”

Residents who spoke were opposed to proposed regulations regarding lot coverage, the approach to design and construction, and interpretation and implementation of state middle housing minimum requirements.

“I’m as guilty as every single person in my age group for not doing a better job at providing more affordable housing choices,” said one commenter, who identified himself as Duane. “I want to focus on lot coverage. If you have a 6,000-square-foot lot, that creates about 2,100 square feet [of housing space]. If you put three units on a 6,000-square-foot lot limited to 35% coverage, that’s 700 square feet per unit. If you include a garage that’s 300 square feet, we’re talking only 400 square feet of actual living space.” He described such scenarios as unlivable.

Another commenter, Christine, talked about 100th Avenue West with a new apartment built right up to the sidewalk. “It will decrease the walkability in the neighborhood,” she said, noting that people with motorized wheelchairs, students and residents with dogs use the road. “There are already warning signs about hidden driveways,” she said.

Mark, who also commented, said he was disappointed that architects were left out of the design process. “We think about landscaping, space, light and human interactions. Take a look at what the state requires and don’t go overboard and develop too much.”

Resident Greg Brewer brought a letter signed by 60 Edmonds residents supporting minimum standards necessary for compliance with HB 1110. “The opportunity to provide more housing that costs less has been provided in the neighborhood, hubs and centers… I feel like the state has really avalanched housing bills on us and it is going to take a while to digest all this stuff,” he said, to loud clapping from those in the audience.

The council is scheduled to adopt the middle housing code June 24. Interim Planning Director Mike Clugston said that staff could make some amendments and refinements after that.

Interim ordinance on landmark trees

The public hearing to extend until April 2026 the interim ordinance – approved by the council April 21 – to prohibit the removal of landmark trees on private property generated many comments. Councilmember Susan Paine introduced the ordinance after Big Red, a landmark California sequoia on 5th Avenue South, was removed on March 31.

All those testifying Tuesday spoke in support of landmark trees, trees in general and the work plan associated with the new tree code. “Edmonds wants a 35% tree canopy. 83% of those trees are on private property,” said Deborah Ashland. “Without preserving [these trees], we cannot maintain anywhere near the goal.”

“[Landmark] trees shade my house and this week my house hasn’t been over 70 degrees,” she said, referencing the 80-plus-degree temperatures this week.

Others took issue with the term “hazard tree” in the interim ordinance, saying it is too vague and allows developers to clear cut without consideration.

Kathleen Sears thanked the council for the work plan accompanying the ordinance and encouraged them to dive into the details. “[The work plan] is what’s most important,” she said. “Periodically check in with planning staff to see how it’s moving along. Tap into citizen expertise. There are significant gaps in the tree code.”

Paine thanked residents for showing support for trees and said she looks forward to landmark tree protection as part of the permanent code. The current work plan can be found here on page 157.

2026 – 2031 Transportation Improvement Plan adopted

Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus and Interim Public Works Director Phil Williams returned to council this week for adoption of the Six Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), which formalizes City transportation priorities between 2026 – 2031.

Councilmembers reviewed the priority list. (List can be found here on page 107) Councilmember Vivian Olson asked why Haus prioritized Maple Street over Walnut Street for safety improvements. “Walnut has higher volumes, but Maple [is] closer to activity centers” where more people are walking, said Haus.

Councilmember Paine asked about walkway improvements for 84th Avenue between 238th and 234th Streets Southwest, a bus corridor. Haus said the project is at 30% design and the City plans to hold an open house soon.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked if new city street lights complied with the dark skies initiative to reduce light pollution. “We’ve also gotten multiple comments in recent months from neighbors who are upset about poles going up near their houses and suddenly they’re afraid of having a flooding effect in a master bedroom.”

“We do [comply],” Williams said. “We put in street lights but listen carefully to see if the phone rings. Then we manipulate the street shields [to prevent light from flooding the house].”

“So they should just call you then?” asked Nand. “Yes,” Williams replied

The final discussion was a currently unfunded proposal to put bike lanes on Main Street between the ferry dock and 6th Avenue to connect with future bike lanes between 6th and 9th Avenues. Paine and Nand supported this concept. Councilmember Michelle Dotsch wondered if routing bikes to Dayton Avenue would be better. Tibbott agreed. A motion to lower the priority of this project failed 3-2 with Olson abstaining. (Councilmember Chris Eck was absent from Tuesday’s meeting)

The council adopted the Transportation Improvement Plan 6-0. The plan is due to the state July 1.

Highway 99 safety project

Haus and Williams shared details on what they described as the very successful Highway 99 safety project, which was completed in 2022 along the two-and-a-half-mile stretch of the highway running through Edmonds. Haus said the new raised medians, left-turn and U-turn lanes and new pedestrian-activated traffic signals mid-block between 244th and 212th Streets Southwest significantly reduced crashes, reduced the severity of crashes and improved pedestrian safety.

With 220 crashes in 2019 – the last year with typical pre-COVID traffic volumes –, “this section was one of the highest-ranking [dangerous] sections in the state,” Haus said., In 2024 – after the city implemented safety improvements – the number dropped to 99. The biggest decrease came in opposite-direction crashes, which dropped from 58 in 2019 to two in 2024. Rear-end collisions dropped from 75 to 42.

“This five-year project had a big impact. It improved safety and aesthetics. Most importantly, someone’s family member is going to make it home tonight,” Williams said.

Councilmembers praised the project. “Send this to our state legislators. I don’t think they know that they’re making a difference here,” Tibbott said.

Design review code adopted

The Edmonds design review code update is required under HB 1293, a state bill designed to streamline the permit review process. Specifically, it allows the city to review projects by zone and states design review standards must be clear and objective. This code work includes creating and following these new, streamlined, generalized standards for all types of construction.

With the changes, planners approve projects and only get more involved when the developer wants to do something outside the standard construction.

Previous council discussion had centered on the role of the City’s Architectural Design Board (ADB) as an active design reviewer or a policy- and guideline-generating body. However, that discussion was tabled for now so the new design review code could be adopted in compliance with state requirements.

The motion to adopt the new code passed 5-1 with Dotsch opposed, saying again that she wants the ADB actively involved in major developer and business district projects. Not engaging the ADB will “make the process more developer-friendly versus community-friendly,” she said.

Phase three of the code includes more discussion about the ADB. “I’d like to see the ADB’s work plan. I’d like to see clear and objective design standards for neighborhood housing centers and that’s a good way to fold ADB expertise into visioning,” said Nand, who supports the unique design and feel for each neighborhood.

Budget discussions

Mayor Rosen and the council continued their discussions about the City’s 2026 budget, which has a $13 million shortfall. Rosen presented the council with three scenarios:

Scenario 1: proposing a $6 million levy, which means residents see the same lowered services as are delivered now as a result of recent budget reductions

Scenario 2: proposing a higher levy amount, which if passed means the city can fulfill current obligations and invest in its future.

Scenario 3: a decision not to run a levy or failure of a levy proposal, which means the city makes $8 million in cuts. Council approved a resolution outlining this scenario via its consent agenda earlier in the evening.

On Tuesday night, councilmembers focused on Scenario 2. To better determine the proposed levy and property tax amount, Rosen encouraged the council to get to agreement on the realistic non-levy revenue amount. The Keep Edmonds Vibrant group ballparked the revenue figure at $9 million. Mayor Rosen put the number at $5 million. Councilmembers during a recent meeting on revenue sources were in the $8 million range. Rosen also presented a list of possible sources.

Councilmembers agreed the list looked good and offered a diverse set of revenue streams, but upon closer review they questioned the realistic revenue-generating potential. “I have so many questions,” Nand said.

“We look at Lynnwood and say ‘Oh Lynnwood makes $3 million a year on red light cameras. Edmonds can do the same thing’ but we don’t have the staff they have,” Nand said. “We like parking but we eliminated our parking attendant… FTE hours are not considered here.”

Several councilmembers supported the idea of Esperance annexation and potential sales tax revenue, but the city must invest operating expenses directly related to services in Esperance. These would include, for example, previously committed capital improvement projects.

City Attorney Jeff Tarraday provided this context: “ If you look at Esperance as a way of spreading fixed costs over a larger base, then it makes a lot of sense. If, on the other hand, you don’t view those costs as fixed, and those costs are going to grow with annexation of Esperance then, then the annexation makes less sense,” he said. “So part of how you how you view Esperance, is going to depend to some degree on the assumptions that each of you might make about what… happens after annexation.”

Paine asked if the City’s Economic Development Commission could look into another proposed revenue source – a business and occupations tax – to find a realistic number and how quickly that could be implemented.

“Does the administration presently have capacity to undertake all these additional revenue generating ideas?” Nand asked.

Instead of finding a non-levy revenue dollar amount they could agree on, councilmembers said the city should get more data and answers, including: What are the staff requirements? Are there built-in restrictions for the money, like that generated by a cultural access sales tax? What documented revenue will be generated when staff time and vendor payments are factored in.

Other notes

Mayor Rosen signed a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2025 as Juneteenth, the Day of Observance. Donnie Griffin from the Lift Every Voice Legacy group thanked the mayor and the city.

“You probably have read, due to some volatile political climates and racial threats, many localities across the country and some in the Northwest have either canceled or they have reduced the celebration of Juneteenth in 2025,” Griffin said. “In our community, participation is growing and has become increasingly more passionate as we celebrate.” He invited everyone to the Edmonds Waterfront Center for the fourth annual Juneteenth at the Beach, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Council President Tibbott offered a resolution to appoint a non-voting Regional Fire Authority liaison to ensure a presence in the organization. The appointee must be either a city employee or elected official. The council appointed Will Morris, an Edmonds police officer who serves as president of the Edmonds Police Officers Association.