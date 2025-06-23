Building Bridges Summit on civic health to gather in Everett June 26

At a time when division too often drowns out dialogue, two Snohomish County councilmembers are proving that respectful conversation still has the power to bring people together.

On Thursday, June 26, from 6–7:30 p.m., the Building Bridges Project will host this year’s Building Bridges Summit 2.0 at WSU Everett, 915 N. Broadway. Presented by the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce, the event is open to the public and will bring together students, civic leaders and community members “for an evening of meaningful dialogue and shared reflection,” the Everett Chamber of Commerce said in a news release announcing the event.

Rooted in the belief that respectful conversation is the foundation of democracy, the Building Bridges Project was created to strengthen civic health and connect people across perspectives. Summit 2.0 builds on the success of last year’s inaugural event and expands the conversation to new voices and community members.

The Building Bridges Project was co-founded by Snohomish County Councilmembers Jared Mead and Nate Nehring, two leaders from different political parties who chose unity over partisanship. With the support of civic advocate Josh Estes, they established the nonprofit to offer students and residents meaningful opportunities to learn, listen and lead.

“This event is a chance to show — not just say — that people with different perspectives can come together to serve the public good,” said Councilmember Nate Nehring. “It’s about leading by example and creating space for honest, respectful conversations.”

With the theme “Conversations That Connect Us,” the Building Bridges Summit 2.0 will feature a live panel moderated by Jesse Jones, Director of Results Washington in the Office of Gov. Bob Ferguson. Panelists will include students from Jackson High School, joined by civic and community leaders, modeling how structured, respectful dialogue can foster civic trust and understanding.

The evening also marks the culmination of the Future Leaders Academy, a student leadership initiative created in partnership with Everett Public Schools. Nearly 50 seniors from Jackson High School have spent the past year participating in classroom discussions, community service and a visit to Olympia where they helped shape Senate Resolution 8627: Celebrating Civic Health, later adopted by the Washington State Senate.

“This is about creating leaders who lead with curiosity, courage, and care,” said Councilmember Jared Mead. “The Future Leaders Academy is just one example of how Building Bridges turns civil dialogue into civic action.”

“This summit is more than an event — it’s a model,” said Wendy Poischbeg, CEO of the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce. “It shows how dialogue, not division, can be our strongest civic tool. We’re proud to uplift this work and the leaders behind it.”

The Building Bridges Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering communities through respectful dialogue and shared civic purpose. From classrooms to council chambers, its work helps leaders and residents alike find common ground in uncommon times.

RSVP for the June 26 event at www.everettchamber.org