Centers and hubs, middle housing, budget scenarios on council agenda June 3

It’s a full agenda for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, with neighborhood centers and hubs, middle housing, design code and the city budget among the items being discussed.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the city’s 2026-2031 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

The council will consider whether to extend its interim ordinance on neighborhood centers and hubs to allow more time for both planning board and city council public hearings and discussion. The proposal calls for adopting a permanent ordinance in mid-August.

There will also be reviews of draft updates for middle housing and design review codes.

As for the budget discussion, the council will consider a draft resolution that “would clearly recognize and detail the impact of a $6 million budget reduction to city operations.”

During a council discussion in May about potential budget cuts and a potential levy lid lift on the November ballot, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen suggested to councilmembers that they consider a resolution in June, based on budget cut scenarios. The reason for this, the mayor said, is if the levy was rejected there wouldn’t be much time for the council to reallocate the budget prior to the end of the year, “and also to give residents a clear understanding of a choice that they’ll be making.”

The deadline for submitting a levy lift proposition for the November general election ballot is in August.

The council is also scheduled Tuesday night to receive a proclamation of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which occurs in June.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Regular council meetings are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39. You can also access them via Zoom at

zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council’s Committee A will meet remotely at 3 p.m. to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s code governing street vacations. Edmonds Community Development Code establishes procedures and criteria that the city uses to make decisions regarding vacations of streets, alleys and public access easements.

According to the council agenda, the proposed amendments would address the following:

· Placement of street vacation code under Title 18 – Public Works Requirements

· Reorganization and clarification of various code sections to make the process and requirements more clear

· Clarification that this code section applies to the vacation of streets, alleys and public easements relating to street, pedestrian or travel purposes

· Requirement for an appraisal to be completed by a city-selected appraiser, at the expense of the applicant and only after a resolution of intent has been approved by the council.

· Allowance for the conditions placed on the street vacation to be met within a timeframe set by resolution or within 90 days as stated in the code.

You can see the Committee A agenda, including the Zoom link, here.