Chermak Construction celebrates 45 years

Chermak Construction, Inc. is celebrating 45 years serving the Edmonds community with construction and remodeling services.

Founded by Howard Chermak in 1980, Chermak entered a new chapter when Howard Chermak retired and sold the business in 2017 to Noah France of France Construction. Under Noah’s leadership, Chermak remains committed to customer satisfaction and community involvement, the company said in a news release.

Chermak said it offers comprehensive in-house design services and home improvement services, wih the goal of ensuring every project is tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Chermak Construction sponsors a food drive every Thanksgiving, and at Christmas, holding a silent auction to raise funds for the Edmonds Food Bank, and supporting Toys for Tots. Chermak also participates in the Master Builders Association’s annual Rampathon event and the Lynnwood Rotary Club’s Challenge Race.

Recognized both nationally and locally for its outstanding work, Chermak Construction has been included in the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list for 16-plus years in a row.