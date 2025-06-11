Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino honored by Edmonds Chamber, Kiwanis

Edmonds’ 2025 Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino was honored by the Edmonds Chamber Wednesday morning at the group’s monthly “Morning Buzz” coffee and networking event.

Over the past decade, Scordino has dedicated thousands of hours to protecting local waterways and salmon populations, leading initiatives like the Stream Team and Students Saving Salmon. He has also been instrumental in restoring Shell Creek and improving the marsh along Highway 104. Scordino’s efforts, supported by his wife Nancy and many volunteers, have significantly enhanced the community, fostering environmental awareness and preservation among youth and residents. (Read My Edmonds News’ earlier story featuring an interview with Scordino here)

“It’s been an honor to be affiliated with the Edmonds Kiwanis Club and to be a part of the Edmonds Kiwanis Club Citizen of the Year in partnership with the Edmonds Chamber,” said Kiwanis member Juliana Van Buskirk, who oversaw this year’s award selection. “This is the 31st year of this award. There were so many great nominations, and it’s always hard to pick. And if your nomination didn’t win this year, keep it coming, because every year we select somebody new.”

Next to speak was former Edmonds City Councilmember Dave Teitzel, who nominated Scordino for the award.

“I’ve known Joe for over 10 years,” Teitzel began. “I’ve worked alongside him on many projects, and I can tell you this: He puts in a lot of work and long hours. But I really need to add that it’s not just Joe. His wife Nancy, who is here today, has been working alongside him all the way, assisting with everything from pulling weeds to counting salmon.

“Over the past decade, Joe has invested literally thousands of hours in his own time leading volunteer efforts to protect our local waterways and salmon for the benefit of this and future generations,” Teitzel continued. “He’s done this without seeking compensation or public recognition. He simply has a passion for our environment and sustaining our salmon population. He doesn’t do this for thanks — he does it because he loves Edmonds, he loves our community, he loves our environment.”

Then it was Scordino’s turn at the podium.

“I am so humbled and honored to receive this award,” he began. “But for me the bigger reward is working with students and seeing their faces light up when they see their first wild salmon in a local creek and exclaim, ‘Wow, this is all worth it.’

“Another huge reward to me personally is the amazing support I’ve received from people who live in the community and appreciate what we have here in Edmonds,” he continued. “Many ask me how they can help and be involved. Over the years hundreds of volunteers have come out to help, many getting covered with mud but smiling all the time. When I see people enjoying our environment, see little kids on the beach, I think to myself ‘Wow, this is what we want to see for the future.’ Edmonds people are the best people in the world. Thank you for your support and thank you for being Edmonds.

“And finally to my wife Nancy – we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary this year – if you weren’t there I don’t think I could do half of what I do.”

The event concluded with Van Buskirk presenting the Citizen of the Year certificate to Joe and his family.

Started by the Kiwanis Club in 1994, the Citizen of Year award has honored numerous people and organizations over the years including city officials like Dave Earling (1995) and Laura Hall (1996), business owners like Rick Steves (2017), organizations like the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club (2015) and the Edmonds Petanque Club (2016), and Fallen Heroes artist Michael Reagan (2023).

Van Buskirk also pointed out that while in past years the Citizen of the Year rode in a special vehicle in the Edmonds’ Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade, this year Scordino will also be parade Grand Marshal. “We’ve discussed this with the chamber,” Van Buskirk explained, “and we decided to combine the two honors into one.”