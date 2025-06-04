Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino to be honored at June 11 Edmonds Chamber event

Edmonds Citizen of the Year Joe Scordino will be honored by the Edmonds Kiwanis Club during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Morning Buzz Networking event, set from 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, June 11 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Scordino is a longtime Edmonds resident, retired fisheries biologist and tireless advocate for preserving the city’s salmon-bearing streams, creeks and wetlands. In addition be honored June 11, he will serve as the grand marshall of the Edmonds Fourth of July parade.

There is no cost to attend the Morning Buzz event. Coffee and pastries will be available.