City administrator, middle housing, budget among topics for June 17 council committee meetings

The Edmonds City Council will meet remotely in committees Tuesday, June 17 with work scheduled on the following key issues during the 6 p.m. Committee of the Whole: a proposal by Mayor Mike Rosen to create a new city administrator position, a middle housing code update and city budget scenarios.

Rosen first floated the idea of a city administrator in March, part of his proposal for citywide reorganization that would include combining the work of some departments and adjusting job responsibilities. The city administrator would manage much of the workflow under the reorganization plan.

As for middle housing, the council held a public hearing on that topic June 10. The code update, scheduled to be adopted June 24, is designed to ensure Edmonds’ compliance with state House Bill 1110. It mandates cities increase the range of housing types permitted in single-family residential zones to include duplexes, triplexes or other multi-family dwellings.

The city budget is also a continuation of a discussion held June 10. Councilmembers are eyeing a range of options for revenue generation as well as a possible levy lid lift that could go before voters in November..

In addition, the Committee of the Whole will receive a wrapup of the 2025 state legislative session.

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the council’s Committee B will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the following:

– Continuation of a lease agreement with Lynnwood Honda for a police community engagement vehicle donation

– Presentation of the city’s 2025-2029 Commute Trip Reduction Plan.

Committee meetings are virtual work sessions for the council and city staff, and don’t include audience comments or public hearings.

You can watch either meeting at this link or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room on the first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.