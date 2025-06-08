City of Edmonds begins 2025 pavement overlay program June 9

The City of Edmonds will be paving approximately 3.5 lane miles of streets at various locations throughout the city starting the week of June 9. The project is scheduled to be completed in July. Crews will grind off the top layer of the old pavement and replace it with new asphalt pavement. After the work is complete, residents will notice an improved pavement surface and smoother street.

You can visit edmondswa.gov/overlays for a map of impacted streets and information on what to expect during construction. Paving schedules are subject to change so users of the impacted streets should check frequently to stay up to date with the latest information. You can also view the city project webpage by scanning the QR code below.

Drivers can expect delays for lane shifts and traffic control operations between the hours of 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The city asks drivers to use caution when driving through the construction zones.