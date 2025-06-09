City council: Public hearings on middle house code, interim tree ordinance plus audit exit conference Tuesday

Two public hearings — one on the proposed middle housing code update and the other on the interim ordinance to prohibit the removal of certain landmark trees on private property — are scheduled for the Edmonds City Council’s Tuesday, June 10 meeting, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting agenda also calls for the council to further discuss budget scenarios and revenue opportunities.

The interim tree ordinance was adopted by the council on April 21 and is scheduled to remain for one year. It is designed to provide temporary protection for existing trees while the council works on a permanent regulation governing the removal of landmark trees. The ordinance defines a landmark tree as having a diameter of 30 inches or more at breast height, which is 4.5 feet above the ground. It would provide exemptions for trees which have already been vested through the permitting process, along with trees that have been deemed hazardous or a nuisance.

Under state law, the council is required to hold a public hearing on the interim regulation within 60 days of its adoption.

Other items to be presented during the 6 p.m. council business meeting:

– A request for the council to consider two candidates, rather than the required three, for the position of public works director.

– An employment agreement for Teresa Simanton to become the city council’s executive sssistant.

– The 2026-2031 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

– A Highway 99 corridor safety update.

– Potential adoption of the design review code update.

The 6 p.m. council meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Prior to that meeting, the council will hold a 3 p.m. audit exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The auditor’s report covers the period from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023. That meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Both meetings can also be viewed virtually at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

The 6 p.m. council meetings will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.