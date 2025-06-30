City council to hold public hearing Tuesday on $14.5 million Edmonds levy lid lift resolution

Here’s your chance to weigh in a proposal being considered by the Edmonds City Council to place a $14.5 million levy lid lift on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The council will hold a public hearing on a draft levy lid lift resolution during its 6 p.m. business meeting Tuesday, July 1.

Looking to address a $13 million city budget deficit, councilmembers agreed during their June 24 meeting to set the levy lid lift amount at $14.5 million.

According to the council agenda memo for the July 1 meeting, the proposed levy lid lift would be a permanent, multi-year levy. The ballot title must indicate the purpose of the levy lid lift, and that is stated as “police, parks and safe streets.”

The ballot title must also indicate the total tax rate for the first year only, which is the combined rate of the current property tax levy plus the levy lid lift. According to the agenda memo, the current Edmonds property tax levy rate is 72 cents per thousand of assessed valuation, while the proposed levy lid lift of $14.5 million is 91 cents per thousand. The resulting anticipated rate would be $1.63 per thousand.

For the ballot title, stating a maximum of up to $1.65 per thousand assessed valuation would allow for the council’s requested “exemptions for qualifying seniors, low-income and disabled residents, while still producing the anticipated $14,500,000 of addition property tax collected,” the agenda memo notes.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed. Councilmembers agreed that the “limit factor” be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index-Urban.

Under this type of levy lid lift, once the levy expires (after up to six years), the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

At last week’s meeting, Council President Neil Tibbott noted that with the Consumer Price Index factored in annually, the $14.5 million levy “would round up to about $17 million” at the end of six years.

Other council business Tuesday includes:

– A discussion and final revisions to the draft residential parking code update, which is aimed at addressing compliance with recent state legislation.

– A project update on the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Planning Study, which guides efforts to reconnect the marsh to Puget Sound and restore critical estuary habitat. The study focuses on reducing flood risks, particularly along Dayton Avenue and Harbor Square, while also enhancing habitat for salmon, forage fish, birds, and other species vital to the Puget Sound food web. It also explores options for improving public access to the marsh in a way that protects its ecological health.

– A discussion on proposed amendments to Edmonds Community Development Code regarding street vacations. Learn more here.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. It will also be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

Or participate via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or by dial-up phone at +1 253 215 8782. The Webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the council’s Committee A will meet remotely at 3 p.m., with the following items on the agenda:

– An amendment to an agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation regarding fiber use.

– A street vacation application for 84th Avenue West.

– Presentation of the 75th Place West official street map amendment.

– May 2025 monthly financial report.

Council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff and don’t include audience comments or public hearings. You can view the virtual meeting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95798484261 or join by dial-up phone at +1 253 215 8782. If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room on the first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.