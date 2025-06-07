City of Edmonds Development Notices through May 21, 2025

Here are the latest development public notices listed on this City of Edmonds web page. Public notices listed are for SEPA determinations, projects requiring a public hearing, or projects requiring a Notice of Application. Projects are removed from the list after a decision has been issued and any appeal period has expired.
|Date
|Permit#
|Notice type
|Description
|5/21/25
|PLN2025-0021
|Notice of SEPA Threshold Determination
| City of Edmonds Commute Trip Reduction Plan Update
Notice Materials
|4/24/2025
|AMD2024-0009
|Notice of SEPA Determination
|Code amendment to update and consolidate design review procedures and standards within the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC) to achieve compliance with ESHB 1293 (2023). The proposed amendments move all design review processes to administrative review, with an option for public hearing through the Architectural Design Board when departures from adopted standards are requested. The amendments clarify that design standards apply only to building design and must be clear and objective per RCW 36.70A.630. Additional changes relocate design standards to the applicable zoning district chapters and apply general design standards to zoning districts without specific design guidelines.
|4/18/2025
|PLN2024-0016/0017/0026
|Notice of SEPA Determination and Public Hearing
|Consolidated review of the proposed new Edmonds Boys & Girls Club facility @ Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N. Applications consolidates general design review, a conditional use permit, and variance.
Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Determination
|4/10/2025
|PLN2025-0007
|Notice of Application
|General Design Review of a 50-unit mixed use development @ 9530 Edmonds Way.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|3/28/2025
|PLN2024-0011
|Notice of SEPA Determination
|SEPA Determination of Non-Significance for Conservation 2-lot short plat @ 9014 218th St SW
Environmental Checklist, Staff Annotations
|3/7/2025
|PLN2024-0090
|Notice of SEPA Determination
|SEPA Determination of Non-Significance for Phase 3 of Highway 99 Revitalization
Notice of Determination
Environmental Checklist, Staff Annotations
Determination of Non-Significance
|3/7/2025
|PLN2025-0002
|Notice of Application
|General Design Review of a 7-Unit Multiple Dwelling @ 8529 238th St. SW – Type III-A Decision by the Architectural Design Board.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|2/24/2025
|PLN2025-0003
|Notice of Application
|Preliminary Formal Subdivision – Type III-A Permit
Eight-lot conservation long plat @ 9302, 9306, 9314 232nd St SW.
|2/4/2025
|PLN2025-0001
|Notice of Application
|Conditional Use Permit – Home Occupation with client visits. Type II-A Decision reviewed using the criteria of ECDC 20.20.010(B).
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|12/27/2024
|PLN2023-0086
|Notice of Modification Request
|Preliminary Short Plat – Modification to a rear setback to accommodate existing single-family dwelling built to corner lot setbacks.
Type II-A Decision @ 8729 236th St. SW
Notice of Modification Request
Modification Request
Application Materials
|12/10/2024
|PLN2024-0085
|Notice of Application and Optional DNS
|Sandpiper Condominiums are two three-story residential use
buildings and site improvements at 328 3rd Ave South. The 55,603
sq. ft. project would include 25 condo units and 46 proposed parking
stalls. Design Review Type III Permit. The responsible official has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The Optional DNS process is being used pursuant to WAC 197-11-355.
Notice
Development Proposal
Drainage Report
Environmental Documents
|12/03/2024
|PLN2024-0083
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Application for a Conditional Use Permit to allow for an accessory play structure that is 21’-6” in height attendant to Edmonds Elementary School. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-12).
Type IIIB Permit @ 1225 Olympic Ave
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|11/06/2024
|PLN2024-0076
|Notice of Application
|Application for a three-foot height exception to accommodate a solar panel array pursuant to ECDC 21.40.030(D)(7). Conditional Use Permit – Type II-A staff decision @ 210 Sunset Ave. N. Reviewed using the criteria of ECDC 20.05.010.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
*Comments due by 4:30 pm on December 2, 2024. *
|11/05/2024
|PLN2024-0011
|Notice of Application
|Application for a Preliminary 2-lot Conservation Short-Plat Subdivision.
Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision Permit – Type II staff decision @ 9014 218th St SW.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|10/10/2024
5/13/2025
|PLN2024-0070
|Notice of Application
|Application for a preliminary two-lot short plat to subdivide the lot for later construction of a second residence. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8) @ 9004 184th St SW.
Notice of Application
Updated Application Materials
Notice of Request for Modification
|08/23/2024
|PLN2024-0020
|Notice of Appeal
|Appeal to SEPA DNS decision dated May 14th, 2024 @ 8229 Talbot Rd
Notice of Public Hearing
SEPA DNS and Checklist
Bernhoft Notice of Appeal
Final Prehearing Order SEPA
Appeal Motion to Narrow Scope – 7/31/24
Bernhoft response to City – 8/12/24
City reply on Motion – 8/13/24
Motion for Summary Judgement and Dismissal of Appeal – 9/3/24
Request for Reconsideration – 9/12/24
Response to Appellant’s Request – 9/19/24
HE Decision on Reconsideration – 9/26/24
First Revised Prehearing Order – 10/8/24
SEPA Appeal Notice – 11/19/2024
Exhibits, Media, Closing Arguments
Hearing Examiner Decision on Appeal
The hearing scheduled for 12/4/2024 was continued to 1/24/2025. Due to the length of testimony, the hearing was continued again to 1/30/25, 2/5/25 and again to 2/13/25 (1 – 3PM) and then to 2/14/25 at 9AM. The hearing is virtual only – Zoom info from SEPA Appeal Notice will be used.
