City of Edmonds free movies in the park series returns starting July 11

Gather your friends and family, bring your cozy blankets and camp chairs, and join your neighbors for free movie nights under the stars offered by the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Department at local parks throughout the city.

Movies will begin approximately 15 minutes after the sun sets. Popcorn and concessions will be available for cash purchase (no cards accepted).

Friday, July 11 – Moana 2

Frances Anderson Center

Friday, July 18 – The Wild Robot

Seaview Park

Friday, July 25 – The Goonies

Civic Center Playfields

Pre-movie Children’s Entrepreneur Market 5-8pm

Friday, Aug. 1 – The Sandlot

Hickman Park

Pre-Movie community pick-up baseball game at 7 p.m.

Come early for special events happening prior to the movies:

July 25 – Children’s Entrepreneur Market

Like a farmer’s market but run by kids! Come support these young entrepreneurs selling what they love! Handmade items such as candles, soaps and knitted items as well as food, games, toys, services and more.

Sign up your child to be a vendor at www.kidsmarkets.com

Aug. 1 – All-ages community “Sandlot” baseball game hosted by Sno-King Youth Club

“Mom, guess what?” you’re invited to step up to the plate in our community baseball game starting before the movie at 7pm at Hickman Park. All-ages, foam baseballs, bats and a batting tee provided by Sno-King Youth Club.

The city offers thanks to partner sponsors Verdant Health Commission, Megan Walla – Windermere Real Estate, Right at School, Coastal Bank and Banner Bank for making this series free and fun for all.

A reminder that alcohol is not permitted in public parks and dogs are also prohibited from attending.

You can find more information here.

To become a sponsor for Movies in the Park, contact Cara Brown, recreation coordinator, at cara.brown@edmondswa.gov.