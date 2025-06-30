City of Edmonds officials in Kennewick for state conference

There was a City of Edmonds reunion of sorts in Kennewick during last week’s Association of Washington Cities annual convention. The association’s chief executive officer is former Edmonds City Councilmember Deanna Dawson (who served from 2001-2009). The convention was attended by current Edmonds Council President Neil Tibbott and Councilmembers Vivian Olson and Will Chen.

Among the topics and speakers was a workshop on artificial intelligence taught by another City of Edmonds alumnus Tom Miller, who served Edmonds from 1994- 2001 — first as police chief, and then as a councilmember and council president. Miller is now the U.S. state and local government growth account lead at Microsoft.

All councilmembers paid their own expenses for the conference, due to the city’s budget crunch.