City pauses payments for fire/EMS services under terminated RFA contract

Nine days after the City of Edmonds officially joined the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA), the City has sent a letter to the RFA questioning whether Edmonds is obligated to continue making RFA payments for fire and emergency services for the reminder of 2025.

June 1 marked the start of Edmonds’ new status as a full member of the RFA, following voter approval of annexation during the April 22 special election. Annexation terminates the City’s previous contract with the RFA.

In a letter delivered Monday afternoon to South County Fire attorney Richard Davis, Edmonds City Attorney Jeff Taraday expressed “surprise” at the City’s receipt of an RFA invoice requesting payment of more than $850,000 to cover fire and EMS for June 2025.

In his letter, Taraday pointed out that the city’s contract with the South County Fire RFA for fire and EMS terminated on May 31, and that effective June 1, the RFA assumed full responsibility for providing fire and EMS to Edmonds. He added that the city’s understanding is that its payment obligations ended with termination of the previous contract and that Edmonds fire/EMS would be provided by the RFA beginning June 1.

Taraday’s letter further pointed out that the pre-annexation agreement “does not appear to create any new or continuing obligation [for the City] to make such payments after annexation.”

Read the full letter here.

In response, the RFA issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in which it “rejects the City of Edmonds’ position that it was unaware that it would be obligated to pay the remaining balance of the 2025 Contract Payment under the Amended and Restated Interlocal Agreement (ILA).”

In support of this, the RFA references the briefing provided by Taraday to the Edmonds City Council on Dec. 3, 2024, in which he discusses and quotes verbatim section 3.2.2 of the pre-annexation ILA which outlines the city’s payment terms for 2025 in the event of annexation approval, screenshot below:

The full video recording of Taraday’s testimony is located between 0:18:50-0:20:56 on the video of the Dec. 3 meeting here. My Edmonds News has reviewed the video, and can confirm that Taraday went on to clarify this contract language as follows:

“So essentially, what that’s saying [section 3.2.2] is the city will continue to make the contract payment that we currently make for the balance of 2025 even if annexation passes,” Taraday stated. “Let’s use June 1 as the hypothetical annexation date [should RFA pass]. The city pays for the final seven months of 2025 for its fire and EMS service, and then starting on Jan. 1, 2026…there would be no longer any contract payment, because on that date, the city is no longer contractually obligated to make a contract payment, and the RFA is then receiving directly from Edmonds taxpayers.”

Regarding payments to the RFA for the remainder of 2025 under the terminated contract, Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen confirmed Tuesday that these are on hold pending the outcome of this issue.

South County RFA, meanwhile, said in its statement that it “has no other comment at this time and intends to respond to the City as appropriate.”