Coffee with the Mayor meeting in Woodway June 7

Town of Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting a Coffee with the Mayor gathering from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.
The mayor will bring coffee and doughnuts and up to two council members also will attend, allowing for an informal talk between elected officials and residents.
