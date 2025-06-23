Congratulations, 2025 Best of Edmonds winners

Congratulations to winners of the 2025 Best of Edmonds contest, presented by My Edmonds News and sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

All winners and finalists are highlighted in our Best of Edmonds magazine, now available for viewing online, with print publications being distributed at locations citywide. Winners and finalists will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments, so look for those throughout Edmonds starting this week.

Thanks to all who voted for what they love about Edmonds.

We also want to recognize Vince Barnes for his photo of the glowing sunset at Brackett’s Landing, which was selected as the winner in our Best of Edmonds 2025 cover photo contest.