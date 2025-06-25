At Tuesday meeting: Council approves middle housing code, debates details of levy lid lift resolution

Key takeaways:

Council adopts a middle housing code update to comply with state legislation. Councilmembers agree to a levy lid lift amount of $14.5 million; a public hearing is July 1. Major updates are proposed to the city’s right-of-way code. The city engineer position has become the deputy director of public works Public hearings on centers and hubs and parking regulations

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday meeting adopted a middle housing code update and moved closer to approving a resolution for a levy lid lift that could appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The council also held two public hearings — one on the interim ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs and the other on a residential parking code update.

A major topic of community conversation — along with planning board and council review — for the past two years, the middle housing code update is designed to ensure Edmonds’ compliance with HB 1110. The state legislation, passed in 2023, mandates cities increase the range of housing types permitted in single-family residential zones to include duplexes, triplexes or other multi-family dwellings.

The council-approved update follows a minimum compliance strategy recommended by the Edmonds Planning Board. It makes the necessary code changes required under HB 1110 while maintaining Edmonds’ established height, setback and lot coverage standards wherever possible.

In presenting the code update for a vote Tuesday night, Senior Planner Brad Shipley noted that it was the council’s “last opportunity for adoption prior to the state model housing ordinance superseding our own zoning code.” He also reminded councilmembers they will have an opportunity to later to amend the code. “We’re not trying for perfection,” Shipley said. “What we’re trying to get to is compliance.”

The final vote on the measure was 6-1, with Councilmember Michelle Dotsch opposed. Her no vote came after she attempted to make three amendments related to frontage types, setbacks and building orientation — all of which died for lack of a second.

Councilmember Vivian Olson also proposed a code amendment related to design review flexibility that allows departures from design standards when applicants demonstrate “equal or better compliance with the intent.” Olson’s amendment proposed that any such “departures” be reviewed by the Architectural Design Board or be placed on the council consent agenda so the public has an opportunity to see them prior to council approval. Olson’s amendment was defeated by a 3-4 vote.

After the middle housing code was approved, Shipley said he would be returning to the council later to clarify some inconsistencies in language that weren’t addressed Tuesday. Those items don’t affect the city’s compliance with HB 1110, he added.

Levy lift discussion

Another major topic of discussion Tuesday was reviewing a resolution prepared by City Attorney Jeff Taraday outlining the council’s intent to place a levy lift on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. Councilmembers — who are considering a levy to address the city’s $13 million budget deficit — last week directed Taraday to prepare the resolution, and Tuesday’s meeting was devoted to sorting out the details.

Two of those details were related to dollars, as the draft resolution had left the levy amount blank. Referring to the council’s recent dicussions about how much non-property tax revenue the city believes it can raise through a range of sources — from paid parking to pet license increases to greater use of speed-zone cameras — Council President Neil Tibbott said “there’s a certain amount of agreement” that $5 million is the best number. From there, Tibbott moved to the dollar amount for the levy itself, and proposed an amount of $14.5 million. This amount reflects Mayor Mike Rosen’s proposal for a $19.4 million levy, minus the $5 million in revenue, Tibbott said.

Councilmembers began weighing in on the $19.4 million figure, with support expressed by all except Councilmembers Dotsch and Will Chen. Dotsch stated her concerns about the impact of the tax increase on residents, especially following recent approval of the Regional Fire Authority annexation, which shifts the burden for fire and emergency medical services from the city to individual taxpayers. “This would be the biggest tax increase in Edmonds’ history,” Dotsch said, adding that “the amount of a tax bill for someone in the next few years is going from about $1.000 to almost $3,000…and then you add the state taxes, county taxes, and you know, people are going to really be hurting by this.”

Dotsch said that she would prefer the $6 million levy amount the council agreed to as part of its 2025-26 biennial budget process, although she might be willing to go as high as $9 million. Chen also said he would prefer the $6 million levy amount, adding that “there’s all kinds of pressures coming to our residents at this difficult time.”

While councilmembers agreed to the $14.5 million amount by a 5-2 vote (Dotsch and Chen opposed), their efforts to move further with the resolution stalled. Last week, council consensus was to ask for a multi-year, permanent levy lid lift, with exemptions offered for seniors and those with disabilities. Confusion arose when Councilmember Jenna Nand proposed a phased, multi-year permanent levy lift over six years (the maximum allowed by law), with the idea of spreading the levy amount over those six years. City Attorney Taraday explained that calculating the levy rate is more complicated than that, and will require consultation with the city’s finance director, especially since councilmembers agreed to include exemptions and those properties must be factored into the mix.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed. Councilmembers agreed last week to state in the draft resolution that the “limit factor” be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index-Urban.

Under this type of levy lid lift, once the levy expires (after up to six years), the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

Tibbott noted that with the Consumer Price Index factored in annually, the $14.5 million levy “would round up to about $17 million” at the end of six years. “One of the reasons I support an accelerator like that is because we know that our city, just like all cities in our immediate area, are going to be affected by inflation,” he said.

After much discussion, the council ended up tabling the ordinance so the city attorney could further work on the language prior to a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, July 1. A vote on whether to adopt the resolution could come on July 8. The filing deadline is Aug. 5 to place the measure on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

Proposed changes to city right-of-way code

City staff on Tuesday spent an hour explaining proposed code updates aimed at improving how Edmonds manages its right of way. Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams said that the public right of way “extends from the center line of the road in both directions and generally goes well past the edge of pavement, whatever the developed road is, including planting strips and sidewalks.” These areas host multiple utility poles, with most of them either owned by Snohomish County PUD or ownership is split between PUD and Zipley.

“The key point is the number of right-of-way users has expanded significantly over time,” Williams said, adding that the city uses both franchises and right-of-way construction permits to manage those spaces.

The digital revolution created a large demand for space on utility poles, and there are also underground utilities that compete with a range of city infrastructure, including water, sewer and stormwater pipes.

Engineering Program Manager Jeanie McConnell explained that the code revisions being proposed address specific requirements for construction permits, including areas such as emergency response work and pavement cut restrictions. A new code section explains how utilities can apply for a franchise. There are also regulations regarding the location of utility wires and poles and replacement of existing poles.

In addition, McConnell showed photos of what she described as permit noncompliance from right-of-way users, ranging from tripping hazards to substandard work.

Staff is proposing an increase in monetary penalties for those who don’t comply, along with revoking existing permits and refusing to grant new permits.

The city has offered the draft code to local utility companies so they can offer comment and will also have individual meetings with those companies, McConnell said.

You can see the right-of-way presentation here. A public hearing on the draft code is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Centers and hubs interim ordinance

The city council discussed extending the interim ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs by 60 days due to ongoing reviews by the planning board and council. The ordinance, which was adopted in December, is set to expire on July 21, 2025. During the public hearing, Edmonds resident Ken Reidy suggested the council review state law regarding interim ordinances and consider a six-month extension instead of the proposed 60 days. City Attorney Taraday confirmed the legality of both options but noted that there was a desire among staff to address the matter quickly. The motion to extend the ordinance for 60 days passed unanimously.

Residential parking code update

No one testified during the public hearing on the parking code update, which is aimed at addressing compliance with recent state legislation. Councilmembers discussed a proposal from staff to possibly adopt mandates included in a newly passed bill, SB 5184, even though that adoption isn’t required until 2028. Some councilmembers said they would prefer waiting to review the impacts of other housing legislation before making such a decision. The parking code update will come back before the council at a future date.

The council also:

– Unanimously approved a reclassification of the city engineer position to deputy director of public works and utilities. The salary for the position will remain the same. Staff explained that the reclassification reflects the work of the city engineer and will help in recruiting to fill the position, which is open following the departure of City Engineer Rob English.

– Heard Mayor Mike Rosen read a proclamation of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, which is celebrated in June. One of those accepting the proclamation, Dean Olson of Moms Demand Action, said that the month is “dedicated to honoring the lives of peope who were killed or harmed by gun violence.” He noted that each day, more than 100 people are shot and killed by guns in the U.S.