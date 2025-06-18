Council asks city attorney to draft levy lid lift resolution; public hearing set for July 1

Key takeaways: Council directs city attorney to draft a levy lid lift resolution for consideration June 17. The draft resolution will include a multi-year, permanent levy lid lift with exemptions offered for seniors and those with disabilities. A public hearing has been scheduled for July 1 on the levy lid lift. The council continued to discuss revenue-generation ideas but there was an ongoing desire for more details. Human Resources Director Jessica Neill-Hoyson presented a proposal for creating a new city administrator position. Lobbyist Debora Munguia provided an overview of the now-completed 2025 session of the Washington State Legislature.

With the clock ticking on deciding whether to place a levy lid lift before voters on the November general election ballot, the Edmonds City Council’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday directed City Attorney Jeff Taraday to draft a resolution for council consideration next week.

Meeting remotely, councilmembers — who are considering a levy to address the city’s $13 million budget deficit — agreed Tuesday on some elements that should be included in the resolution, but not others. The consensus was to ask for a multi-year, permanent levy lid lift with exemptions offered for seniors and those with disabilities. The levy dollar amount was a sticking point, however. Councilmember Jenna Nand had proposed starting with Mayor Mike Rosen’s $19 million ask — but in the end City Attorney Taraday said he would leave the dollar amount blank after some councilmembers said they weren’t yet comfortable with identifying an amount.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed. Councilmembers agreed Tuesday night to state in the draft resolution that the “limit factor” be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Under this type of levy lid lift, once the levy expires (after up to six years), the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

In discussing the exemption for seniors and those with disabilities, Taraday explained that the exemption “redistributes the tax burden among the community,” adding that “the amount that’s lost through those exemptions is redistributed to those who are not exempt.”

Councilmembers also agreed that it would be helpful to have an interactive spreadsheet for the next meeting so they could model different levy amount scenarios.

The council is scheduled to review and potentially approve the draft resolution at its next meeting June 24, and it has scheduled a public hearing on the levy lid lift July 1. A vote on whether to adopt the resolution could come on July 8. The filing deadline is Aug. 5 to place the measure on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The decision to draft the resolution came after a lengthy discussion about non-property tax revenue generation ideas. As in past discussions on the topic, not much progress was made as councilmembers continued to ask for more details on various options — from paid parking to pet license increases to greater use of speed-zone cameras.

Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum noted that most of the revenue options presented so far “require a legislative process to define program details, costs and revenues, but due to staff shortages and just in general, we’re not able to give you the detailed analysis that you need necessarily to make decisions on them right now.”

To address the issue, Tatum proposed taking a “portfolio management approach,” with the various revenue-generating ideas grouped into three main categories: taxes, operational revenue and long-term economic resilience. Each revenue idea in that category includes phases for implementation with timelines. “Some could be as long as a year. Some could be, you know, within a month,” Tatum said. Each item would be reviewed over time for performance metrics, he added.

Councilmember Nand reiterated her concern that the council still needed additional details to make good decisions. For example, while annexation of Esperance is identified as producing $2.2 million via a sales tax credit, it’s still not clear what long-term costs the city will have to bear with annexation, she said.

Councilmember Susan Paine asked how quickly the city could implement some of the ideas to begin generating revenue, and Tatum replied that a number of them could be completed by 2026. She also stressed the importance of publishing the information presented Tuesday night an addendum to the council meeting packet so that the community can see the numbers.

Councilmember Vivian Olson expressed frustration that the council was “getting in the weeds” when it came to deciding on revenue-generation ideas. Pointing to information indicating that Edmonds is not generating as much revenue as cities that are comparable in size, Olson said the city can’t rely on property tax revenues alone. “We’re going to have to come to this and work really hard to make up the balance [through revenue generation], she said.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said she doesn’t see any “long-range planning priorities” for the revenue-generation options mentioned, adding those should be itemized so the money doesn’t end up in a general fund.

In other business Tuesday, the council heard a presentation from Human Resources Director Jessica Neill-Hoyson on a proposal to add a city administrator, which would report directly to the mayor. The proposal calls for the position to be filled by Todd Tatum. His current director role would be eliminated, although the city would establish an economic development program manager position to be filled later, when the council determines the city has resources available.

The idea behind the change is to provide “continuity and stability, improved accountability and oversight and support for the mayor and for staff,” Neill-Hoyson said. The bottom line is that under Edmonds’ strong mayor form of government, the mayor acts as the city’s chief executive with administrative management of many departments — and that isn’t sustainable for any elected official, Neill Hoyson explained. Many cities comparable in size to Edmonds have city administrators that assist the mayor, she said.

“Edmonds should have considered getting a city administrator quite a while ago,” she added.

Because Tatum’s promotion would be internal, his pay would be limited to an increase of 5% — approximately $888 a month.

Council reaction to the idea was mixed. Nand admitted she had initially been opposed to the idea, but after speaking with Neill Hoyson was comfortable if certain safeguards were put in place, such as requiring a year-long probationary period so the council could gauge if the position was working as intended.

Councilmember Chris Eck said she believed it would be important that the city’s “top HR leader” be engaged in monitoring the reorganization but had concerns since Neill Hoyson is “in transition” — she is resigning from her job effective July 8.

Councilmember Chen said that the idea of adding a city administration was a good one, but “the timing is wrong,” given the city’s budget woes.

Councilmember Olson, meanwhile, said during her time as council president in 2024, she noted that the mayor was on call 24/7, didn’t take any vacation and worked 11-hour days. “So I really do believe that this isn’t Mayor Rosen making a change for himself, but really a change for the city that is more in line with the obligations,” she said. “Anyone has a problem, it’s the mayor’s problem. So it’s a really huge job.”

Council President Neil Tibbott said that the council will continue to discuss the idea at a future meeting.

The council also:

– Received an overview of the now-completed 2025 session of the Washington State Legislature. Lobbyist Debora Munguia described the “extremely challenging” legislative session with lawmakers facing shortfalls of $16 million in the state operating budget and $1 billion in the transportation budget. The city did see success with some specific legislative priorities. Among them were retaining money for stage three of the Highway 99 Revitalization Project and the right of first refusal in the transportation budget for possible future acquistition of the Edmonds Marsh.

– Heard a summary of the latest updates and key decisions remaining for the council to make regarding the city’s middle housing code update. The code update is designed to ensure Edmonds’ compliance with HB 1110, state legislation that mandates cities increase the range of housing types permitted in single-family residential zones to include duplexes, triplexes or other multi-family dwellings.

At its June 3 meeting, the council made the following amendments to the draft language:

– Accessory dwelling units: Modifications to the reduced rear setback allowed for single-story ADUs. For LDR-S zone, the setback changed from 5 feet to 7.5 feet. For LDR-M, the setback changed from 5 feet to 10 feet.

– Lot coverage was reduced from 45% to 35% for all lots, regardless of density.

Key decisions remaining:

Frontage types. A limited set of private frontage standards (for example, porches and building orientation) remain in draft form for council consideration. These are intended to enhance compatibility and walkability but require further refinement. While the Edmonds Planning Board supported the concept, it did not have time to fully review the draft standards, Senior Planner Brad Shipley said.

Staffing to support the code’s affordability component. To implement and manage the affordability provisions, additional staffing is needed, likely a full-time position, and ongoing compliance for 50-plus years) will require dedicated resources.

Design standards for townhouse-style buildings. New provisions have been added to improve design quality and neighborhood fit.

Design review flexibility. A new provision allows departures from design standards when applicants demonstrate equal or better compliance with the intent. Staff would be required to document their rationale in the project record.

Cottage housing density. Language was added to allow cottage housing density to scale with lot size, enabling more cohesive development on larger lots without requiring subdivision.

The council will have additional discussion on the draft code and make final revisions at its June 17 meeting. Ordinance adoption, including a zoning map, is scheduled for June 24.·