Council to hold special meeting Thursday to discuss levy lid lift options

The Edmonds City Council had a robust discussion Tuesday night about a future levy lid lift that could go before voters in the fall — and that discussion will continue Thursday night, June 5, with a special Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be remote, although the details weren’t available as of Tuesday night.

We will provide more information, as well as a complete report regarding Tuesday’s discussion, at some point on Wednesday.