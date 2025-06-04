Council to hold special meeting Thursday to discuss levy lid lift options

The Edmonds City Council had a robust discussion Tuesday night about a future levy lid lift that could go before voters in the fall — and that discussion will continue Thursday night, June 5, with a special Committee of the Whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be remote, although the details weren’t available as of Tuesday night.
We will provide more information, as well as a complete report regarding Tuesday’s discussion, at some point on Wednesday.
