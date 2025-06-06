Cultural heritage celebrated at College Place Elementary

College Place Elementary and Ballet Folklórico Xochiquetzal partnered Thursday night to present the Lynnwood school’s Multicultural Night — an evening dedicated to celebrating student talent, cultural heritage and community collaboration.

The event brought together students from second through seventh grade, who performed traditional Mexican dances alongside peers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Attendees enjoyed a multicultural banquet with food from Ethiopia, China, Mexico, El Salvador, India, Iraq, France and Palestine.

— Photos by Julia Wiese