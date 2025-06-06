Cultural heritage celebrated at College Place Elementary

College Place Elementary students participate in the Los Vietos dance from Mexico’s Michoacán region. It’s also known as “The Little Old Men” dance. Dancers wear old men masks and perform exaggerated, playful movements to represent wisdom, resilience and a joyful attitude toward aging and life.
Mom Abueisheh arrives with sons Adam and Jad wearing the traditional Palestinian koffiah and Jordanian shmagh.
A woman is pulled from the audience to participate in the La Raspa dance, from Mexico’s La Raspa region. It’s a crowd favorite often taught to children across Mexico.
Violet gets her face painted.
Mom Enanye bringing traditional Ethiopian cuisine for the event.
Parent Emma Carrillo and librarian Kathleen Seymour welcome the crowd.
La Raspa dancers.
Dancers gather before the banquet.
The multicultural banquet.
Volunteers are thanked and given bouquets of sunflowers.

College Place Elementary and Ballet Folklórico Xochiquetzal partnered Thursday night to present the Lynnwood school’s Multicultural Night — an evening dedicated to celebrating student talent, cultural heritage and community collaboration.

The event brought together students from second through seventh grade, who performed traditional Mexican dances alongside peers from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Attendees enjoyed a multicultural banquet with food from Ethiopia, China, Mexico, El Salvador, India, Iraq, France and Palestine.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

