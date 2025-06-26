Discover the Edmonds Waterfront Center on a walking tour July 2

Learn more about the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) through a guided walking tour on Wednesday, July 2.

You’ll see stunning views of Puget Sound from the upstairs classrooms and view the historical photos of the former Edmonds Senior Center. Stroll through Gallery One, where rotating art exhibits highlight the creativity of local artists. Learn how the EWC has transformed into a dynamic, multigenerational and multicultural hub offering more than 70 programs designed to promote active, healthy lifestyles and foster meaningful social connections.

This one-hour free walking tour begins at 10 a.m. at 220 Railroad Ave. and is limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is required at www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555.