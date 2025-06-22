‘Do it for your neighbors’: South County Fire launches campaign reminding community of impacts from fireworks

A new campaign from South County Fire reminds people of the distressing impacts from fireworks on neighbors, veterans, pets and first responders. Fireworks are illegal throughout South County Fire’s service area, including the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

“We’ve heard from many residents who tell us fireworks take away their personal sense of security and they are scared to leave their homes on the Fourth of July,” said South County Fire Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman. “We encourage everyone to avoid using fireworks for your neighbors, for veterans, for pets and for the firefighters, police and 911 dispatchers who respond to a much higher volume of emergency calls during the holiday.”

Ads with that message about fireworks will be shared on local radio stations, online and through social media. South County Fire is also offering free “Fireworks Illegal” yard signs that residents can pick up at any of the fire stations listed, between June 23 and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last:

Downtown Edmonds Fire Station: 275 Sixth Ave. N.

Mariner Fire Station: 12310 Meridian Ave. S, Everett.

Hilltop Fire Station, 20510 Damson Rd., Lynnwood.

Mill Creek Fire Station: 1020 153rd St. SE, Mill Creek.

Mountlake Terrace Fire Station: 5902 232nd St. SW.

Lynnwood Civic Center Station: 18800 44th Ave. W.

For more information on fireworks—including a map of banned areas, frequently asked questions and where to watch professional fireworks shows, visit www.southsnofire.org/Fireworks.