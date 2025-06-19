Edmonds 2025 waterline replacement project construction expected to begin June 25  

Construction is expected to begin June 25 on the City of Edmonds Phase 15 waterline replacement project. It’s part of the city’s program to replace and upgrade existing water lines that are reaching the end of their useful service life, are undersized and unable to meet current requirements, or have other deficiencies that require them to be replaced.

The following is a list of city streets that will be directly impacted:

179th Street Southwest – from 7400 block cul-de-sac to 7000 block cul-de-sac

73r Place Southwest – from 179th Street Southwest to end of cul-de-sac

174th Street Southwest – from Olympic View Drive to 72nd Avenue West

173rd Street Southwest – from 72nd Avenue West to 73rd Avenue West

73rd Avenue West – from 173rd Street Southwest to 174th Street Southwest

72nd Avenue West – from 174th Street Southwest to 172nd Street Southwest

172nd Street Southwest – from 72nd Avenue West to 7500 block of 172nd Street Southwest

This work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

Residents can expect the following impacts during construction:

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery.

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays of up to 15 minutes.

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed where necessary prior to work beginning.

– Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project though delays of up to 15 minutes could occur.

– Water service interruptions may be required. If they are, notification will be provided 24 hours in advance of interruptions

If you have questions, contact Russell Lynch, city project manager, at 425-771-0220 or via email at russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Russell Lynch.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Russell Lynch al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a russell.lynch@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Russell Lynch.