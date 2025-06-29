Edmonds Architectural Design Board looking for member who is a builder or developer

The City of Edmonds is seeking a builder or developer to serve on its Architectural Design Board (ADB) for a term through the end of 2029. The member does not have to be an Edmonds resident.

While the ADB is currently not meeting regularly (the board’s work was paused in 2025 and 2026 under city ordinance), it may still meet on an as-needed basis.

The ADB advises and makes recommendations to the Edmonds mayor, city council, planning board and planning department on city planning and design-related issues.

The board:

– Studies and prepares recommendations regarding design guidelines and objectives, including specific design districts that are part of the Comprehensive Plan.

– Reviews and studies land use within the city of Edmonds from a design standpoint.

– Establishes goals, objectives and policies for design districts.

– Recommends legislation to implement the design objectives of the Comprehensive Plan and the goals, objectives and policies for each established design district.

Board members are appointed by the mayor with city council confirmation. Terms are for four years, with a two-term limit.

Interested individuals may obtain an application by contacting the mayor’s office at 425-771-0247 or by visiting the city website.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for service on this board.