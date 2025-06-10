Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts announces 2025 award winners

The 68th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival (EAF), to be held Father’s Day weekend June 13-15, has announced its Gallery Arts award winners Monday at the Edmonds Library Plaza room.

More than $10,000 in prizes were awarded this year across all categories to regional artists. The Gallery Arts Awards Ceremony was emceed by former president of the Edmonds Arts Festival Barbara Norgaard-Reid, who said there were more than 1,700 entries and more than 750 invited art pieces.

Paintings

Juror Amanda Houston presented awards for paintings. “It was an honor to serve as juror for the painting category in this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival,” she said. “In reviewing the submissions, I focused on four key criteria: technical ability, creative originality, strength of composition and design, and—most importantly—the artist’s unique voice and willingness to push the boundaries of their medium. I paid attention to the Festival’s commitment to diversity of art styles and mediums. This allowed for a broader range of individual expression and ensured the exhibition reflects the rich variety of talent and perspectives within our creative community.”

1st place: Scot Briscoe, Beneath Your Bloom The Silence of a Thousand Mornings

2nd place: Mary Anderson, Light Everywhere

3rd place: Angela Bandurka, Tea in January

Honorable Mention Paintings: Richard Longstreet, Untitled; Shelley Skoropinski Supple, A Good Book; Sean Lamoreaux, Path to Steamboat Rock; Debbie Loyd, Symphony; Mitchell Albala, Caretaker.

Mixed media, drawings and more

Juror Molly Murrah presented awards for mixed media, drawings, prints, miniatures, and small paintings.

“I considered several key qualities. Primarily, I ask myself whether the artwork evokes a response,” Murrah said. “Does it capture my attention and engage my senses? Do I feel an emotional connection to the piece? Next, I assessed the elements and principles of design—time-tested distinctions that are essential for creating compelling art. Is the composition strong? Does it exhibit rhythm and movement, effective values and contrast, a blend of colors that enhance its ‘story?’

“Lastly, I looked for excellence in technique,” she continued. “While many artists dedicate themselves to mastering techniques in their medium, I believe that technique serves as a supportive foundation for the artwork’s success.”

1st place mixed media 2D: Kristin Lane, Ruben

2nd place mixed media 2D: Gina Hanzsek, Night Flowers II

3rd place mixed media 2D: Carolyn Doe, Big Leaf Maples at Mt. Rainier

1st place prints: Jonelle Johnson, Crow and Flock

2nd place prints: Gene Jaress, The Birch Stand

3rd place prints: Sue Gross, Earth and Sky

1st place drawings: David Henkes, The Blue Trio

2nd place drawings: David Lane, Truth Confronting Her Adversaries

3rd place drawings: Ned Mueller, Hi

1st place miniatures: Bonnie Katz Sailors, Foggy Fall

2nd place miniatures: Gregg Goolsby, Morning Nectar Fest

3rd place miniatures: Beverly Fotheringham, Contented Cat

1st place small paintings: Stuart Hitchner, The Farm House

2nd place small paintings: Evgeniya Goldobina, Wild Waves

3rd place small paintings: Stuart Hitchner, Brenton Clown Troupe and Their Cats

Sculpture and artisan works

Juror Stephanie Hargrave presented awards for sculpture, artisan works and small artisan works. “I am continually amazed by the boundless creativity of artists within our art community and their remarkable ability to share their hearts, minds, and souls through their work,” she said. “It requires courage to put oneself out there, and the artists in this year’s competition demonstrated that courage in abundance.”

1st place sculpture: Steve Jensen, Sinking Ship

2nd place sculpture: Krisztina Zsiga, Sleeping Yama

3rd place sculpture: Caitlin McIver, Seedling

Honorable Mention Sculpture: Jim Anderson, No. 4 Venus; John Dewhirst, Network in Black; Mike O’Day, The Era of Angst and Bewilderment

1st place artisan works: Sandra Bryant, Boats of Vernazza

2nd place artisan works: Lynette Hensley, I’m Here for You

3rd place artisan works: Janet Still, Strength

1st place small artisan works: Mirta Wymerszberg, Ojos (Eyes)

2nd place small artisan works: Meagan Baldwin, Beaded Rock

3rd place small artisan works: Rupa Palasamudram, Onion Lid Bulbous Jar, Horsehair

Hargrave that everyone has biases, and she leans toward things that are somewhat unusual or are especially impressive in terms of skill and execution.

“When looking at work, I go through once without making any decisions,” she said. “I am loosely feeling for what strikes me as unique or interesting, for what sticks to me. From there, it’s a matter of looking again and again, deeply, with attention to details and nuance. And, of course, I consider, ‘What was the point?’ If something is loose and sloppy, was that intentional? If so, great. Art is not about perfection for me – it’s simply a language. I like work that exudes a message visually, be it one of loveliness, tragedy, humor, terror, fear, politics, joy… I like it to make me feel something.

“I am a bit of a minimalist and love work that possesses a clarity. I don’t want to read about why a piece is interesting; I just want to find it interesting.”

Photography and digital art

Juror Tim Davis presented awards for photography and digital art. “It was an exciting and challenging task to judge the photography and digital arts categories,” he said. “It was an eye-opening experience to see so many beautiful and expressive pieces of work. I have immense respect for all the judges, as the decision process is so challenging. I appreciate every artist who submitted their work this year. As an artist, I felt the expressive effort from every entry, which made the selection process even more difficult.”

1st place photography: Arnold Lund, A New Day

2nd place photography: Sara Kushner, Flow

3rd place photography: Meghan Crandall, Useless

Honorable mention photography: Michael Bode, Uploading the Suquamish – Mukilteo Terminal; Meghan Crandall, Ginkgo with Passion; Eugene Lee, Beginnings.

1st place digital art: Harry von Stark, Reflect

2nd place digital art: Stacy Honda, Bittersweet

3rd place digital art: Donna Schou, OR2

Mayor’s Award, The Pamela Mummy COMET Awards, Joy of Art Award

Special awards presented were:

The Mayor’s Award: Irina Milton for her painting Everything About Love

The Pamela Mummy COMET Awards: Rebecca Ralston, Feeling the Wind in sculpture, and to Chrystale Files for

Wisdom, Courage, Clarity in paintings.

The Joyful Art Award: David McKeague, The Three Ladies