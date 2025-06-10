Edmonds Block Party announces 2025 music lineup for inaugural event at Civic Center Playfield

Prepare yourselves to rock the block. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced the official music lineup for the first annual Edmonds Block Party, happening Aug. 8-9 at the Civic Center Playfield. This summer celebration promises two unforgettable days of music, community and fun for all ages, the chamber said.

Headlining the weekend is Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, — delivering classic rock hits that defined a generation. They’ll play at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s headliner — also playing at 8:30 p.m. — is New Moon on Monday, a top-tier Duran Duran tribute from the Bay Area.

Other bands gracing the Main Stage:

– Coool Babies – bringing the energy of Talking Heads to life.

– Queen Mother – a dazzling Queen tribute.

– Lady A, Nikki and the Fast Times, and more fan-favorite acts.

Live music kicks off within 30 minutes of gates opening each day, so the chamber advises you come early and stay for the full experience of dancing, singing and good vibes.

Saturday is Family Day. Starting at 1 p.m., the all-ages stage features live performances by the Swiftified Tribute (Taylor Swift Tribute) and School of Rock Lynnwood. Throughout the day, families can enjoy:

– Art activities

– A live animal encounter with The Reptile Man

– Putt-putt mini golf

– Bounce house obstacle course

Kids under 21 get in free Saturday, so bring the whole crew.

New in 2025: VIP Experience

Want a premium Block Party experience? The VIP Section includes limited seating and bistro tables for prime Main Stage viewing, plus exclusive access to a VIP bar and portable toilets. Limited space available — secure your spot now.

The Edmonds Block Party is the Edmonds Chamber’s annual fundraising event, supporting year-round programming and services for local businesses and residents. Your attendance helps the chamber continue building a vibrant Edmonds community. The chamber offers special thanks to this year’s presenting sponsor Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai, along with sponsors Belred Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical, Frontier Dermatology, Edmonds Village, Jessen Architects, Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware, Village Transmission, and Brain Law Injury of Seattle.

Tickets are on sale now, here.

Festival hours:

Friday, Aug. 8: 3-10 p.m. (21-plus only)

Saturday, Aug. 9: Noon-10 p.m. (All ages)

For full lineup details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit edmondsblockparty.com