Edmonds College invites everyone to campus for Triton Visit Day June 13

Edmonds College invites prospective students and community members to its annual Triton Visit Day on Friday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event offers an opportunity to discover everything Edmonds College has to offer.

“Triton Visit Day is designed to spark discovery for everyone,” says Edmonds College Director of Outreach Douglas Evans. “It’s the perfect opportunity for students and our community to explore all the incredible possibilities at Edmonds College and enjoy a fantastic day on campus.”

Whether you’re a high school student considering Running Start, a recent graduate weighing college options, an adult looking to upskill with a degree or certificate or simply a curious neighbor, Triton Visit Day has something for you.

Throughout the day, visitors can attend informative sessions and showcases to learn more about academic programs and student life. Take a self-guided tour or join a guided one to explore the campus. Grab a snack and coffee at Triton Espresso – the first 100 participants will receive a coupon for a free beverage. You can also visit the library and check out the Hazel Miller Hall. Advisors will be available to answer questions and assist students with registering for summer or fall 2025 classes.

Events and activities include:

– Academic, student support and community showcases

– Campus yours (11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.)

– Drop-in housing tours (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

– Info sessions

– Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) and Bachelor of Science programs (10:30-11:30 a.m.)

– Running Start (1-2 p.m.)

– Undergraduate Research Symposium, Hazel Miller Hall, 2nd floor (9:30 a.m.-noon)

– Anthropology open house, Mountlake Terrace Hall, Room 220 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

– Nursing simulation labs, Hazel Miller Hall, Room 105 (every 30 minutes, starting at 10:15 a.m.)

Email questions to outreach@edmonds.edu. Early registration for this free event is now open, but walk-ups are also welcomed.

Visitors may park in all parking lots during the event. Check-in for the event is at Brier Hall.