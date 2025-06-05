Edmonds Harbor Inn wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2025

Best Western Plus Edmonds Harbor Inn has won the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2025

According to the hotel’s announcement, the recognition “is reserved for businesses that consistently deliver excellence” and means the Harbor Inn is ranked among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor worldwide.

The hotel is located in the Harbor Square Business Complex. Amenities include a complimentary full breakfast, an outdoor pool and hot tub during the summer months, and an exercise facility.

