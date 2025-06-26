Edmonds Historical Museum needs a truck for summer market work

The Edmonds Historical Museum has a critical need for a truck for its weekly Saturday summer market.
The museum’s 40-plus-year-old truck, which carries the barricades to intersections for market setup and takedown and to haul garbage containers, has broken down and a replacement is urgently needed.
Anyone with a truck they are willing to donate to the museum is asked to email Museum Executive Director and Board Vice President Arnie Lund here.
