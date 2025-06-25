Edmonds HS Class of 1985 hosting 40th reunion at Edmonds Block Party Aug. 9

The Edmonds High School Class of 1985 is hosting its 40th high school reunion during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s Edmonds Block Party Saturday, Aug. 9 at Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds.

There will be live music performances and family friendly activities for all ages, so reunion organizers encourage you to bring your significant others.

Starting at 2 p.m., look for the privately reserved “Tiger” tent decked out in purple and gold. Check-in, reconnect and reminisce — feel free to bring any photos and/or memorabilia you’d like to share. Your choice of food and beverages will be available for an additional purchase through the event’s vendors.

At 4 p.m., there will be a graduating class 40th reunion picture at the Tiger tent. Attendees are invited to enjoy the remainder of the Block Party, until 10 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.edmondsblockparty.com