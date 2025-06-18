Edmonds Human Resources Director Neill Hoyson leaving city

City of Edmonds Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson is leaving her job, effective July 8.

In an email to Mayor Mike Rosen June 5, Neill Hoyson called her decision to resign “incredibly difficult. It is not one I’ve taken lightly, especially given the city’s current financial crisis and the strain it has placed on all departments—including HR.

“I want to be clear that my decision to leave is not a response to the city’s financial challenges,” she added. “In fact, the timing has made this choice all the more painful.”

Neill Hoyson joined the city in August 2019, coming from Skagit County where she was director of human resource and risk management. She joins three other department directors who have resigned in the past 14 months, including Administrative Services Director Dave Turley, Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin and Public Works Director Oscar Antillon.

“It has been my privilege to serve Edmonds for nearly six years, and I care deeply about this organization, my colleagues, and the employees we serve,” she wrote. “The thought of stepping away at a time when the HR team is already stretched thin, and when the city needs dedicated employees more than ever, has weighed heavily on me.”

Neill Hoyson said she is “fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition” to ensure the city and the HR department are “set up for success after my departure.”

“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here and for the support and collaboration over the years,” she said.