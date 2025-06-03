Edmonds kicks off Pride Month with a community picnic

Community members gather at Hickman Park on June 1 for the first Edmonds Pride event of the season.

Several dozen members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies gathered at Hickman Park Sunday for Edmonds Pride’s first event of the season. On its eighth iteration, the picnic is the organization’s longest standing event.

The atmosphere was relaxed and welcoming at this casual multigenerational community gathering. Attendees brought salads, fruits and plenty of sweets for the potluck-style picnic.

Rowan Soiset, the director of Edmonds Pride, welcomed each newcomer with a smile and gratitude. Adults then milled about conversing with old friends and new. Children played on the playground and in the grass. Teens chalked messages and Pride flags around the picnic area. And four-legged picnic-goers graciously accepted pats and adoration. Ripley the cat and Aloy the husky garnered much attention decked out in pride apparel.

If you missed this one, fear not! The picnic was one of many Pride events taking place in Edmonds this month. For more details about upcoming events and how to get involved with Edmonds Pride, you can visit their website edmondspride.net.