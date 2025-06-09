Edmonds Planning Board seeks new alternate member

The City of Edmonds is seeking a resident interested in participating as a member of the Edmonds Planning Board. The Planning Board serves as an advisory board to the City Council on rezones, comprehensive planning, Community Development Code amendments and other land use issues. The Planning Board meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the Brackett Room at city hall.

Volunteer board members serve for a four-year term and are eligible for re-appointment to a second four-year term. The term of this open alternate position ends Dec. 31, 2025. The person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request an appointment for a subsequent four-year term.

The alternate member attends all board meetings, taking part in discussions and serving as a regular voting member when one of the regular seven members is absent.

The Planning Board is committed to building an inclusive team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.

The application and position description are available online. Applicants should submit their application form, a resume and a letter of interest by email to beckie.peterson@edmondswa.gov.

Applications can be mailed to: Beckie Peterson, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, WA 98020. The deadline for applications to be received is June 25, 2025. For more information, email mike.clugston@edmondswa.gov.