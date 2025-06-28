Edmonds Police Blotter: June 18-25, 2025

June 18
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A fence of a nearby business caught fire.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A person allegedly threatened to hit two security guards with a wine bottle. The subject was arrested for harassment and three warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing beer. He was transported to a hospital for being heavily intoxicated.
22500 block Highway 99: A person’s wallet and bank cards were stolen from a business. The cards were used at another business.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and fled. He was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting.
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a possible assault.
21800 block 96th Avenue West: A woman suspected her home title was fraudulently transferred.
21600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman reported scammers calling her phone.
June 19
9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for physical control.
800 block Caspers Street: A driver was issued a criminal citation for a traffic offense.
21200 block 80th Avenue West: A report of a lost diamond engagement ring was made.
8000 block Olympic View Drive: An unidentified deceased man was found at the Southwest County Park by a group of minors.
24300 block Highway 99: A juvenile was contacted for napping at a local business.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man reported another man who reportedly brandished a gun at him.
8500 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown man threw rocks at a residence, then kicked the front door, causing damage. He was not located.
June 20
20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant for theft.
21000 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for vehicle prowl.
21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole stole merchandise from a local business. He was cited and released.
200 block 100th Avenue West: A woman reported theft from a retail store.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was allegedly assaulted by a man with children present.
June 21
7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for domestic violence assault.
23900 block 96th Place West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence.
3200 block East Madison Street: A drone callout for a domestic incident and shooting was made.
22000 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized early morning.
400 block 4th Avenue North: A man reportedly assaulted his ex while children were present. Investigation is ongoing.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported an argument with her teenage daughter.
9700 block Edmonds Way: A man allegedly stole from a local business.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a felony warrant from California.
1000 block Bell Street: A man was reported missing from an adult family home.
June 22
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant. Concealed drugs were located on her.
Alder Street/3rd Avenue South: A man reported a vehicle theft.
Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault on a bus.
18200 block 85th Place West: A suspect drove into a residential light stand, causing major damage. No suspect was positively identified.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly woman was a victim of a fraudulent email scam. No suspect information.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A purse and debit card were found.
22400 block Highway 99: A male driver was cited for traffic offenses.
23800 block Highway 99: A man lost his birth certificate while traveling.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a warrant.
June 23
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a DUI.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and narcotics.
300 block Admiral Way: A man reportedly became angry over a payment and threw a paint can at a victim’s boat.
800 block Dayton Street: A tree was damaged on a property by an unknown suspect.
500 block 5th Avenue: A suspect with an Edmonds warrant was released from King County Jail and was transported to Snohomish County Jail.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A report of an apartment burglary was made.
600 block Admiral Way: Someone broke into a car and stole a purse.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a felony assault.
June 24
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on a warrant.
19000 block Dellwood Drive: A woman was defrauded by unknown suspects.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found and was turned into Edmonds PD.
8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found written inside the bathroom of a local park.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged shoplifting and assault.
23500 block Edmonds Way: Two dog owners had a dispute.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant from Lynnwood PD.
June 25
7200 block 224th Southwest: A man was arrested for allegedly intimidating a resident.
7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for possession of an illegal weapon. Male cited and released.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control and controlled substance.
9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: A juvenile caused a disturbance in a home.
