Edmonds Police Blotter: June 18-25, 2025

June 18

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A fence of a nearby business caught fire.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A person allegedly threatened to hit two security guards with a wine bottle. The subject was arrested for harassment and three warrants.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing beer. He was transported to a hospital for being heavily intoxicated.

22500 block Highway 99: A person’s wallet and bank cards were stolen from a business. The cards were used at another business.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a store and fled. He was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a possible assault.

21800 block 96th Avenue West: A woman suspected her home title was fraudulently transferred.

21600 block 82nd Avenue West: A woman reported scammers calling her phone.

June 19

9900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for physical control.

800 block Caspers Street: A driver was issued a criminal citation for a traffic offense.

21200 block 80th Avenue West: A report of a lost diamond engagement ring was made.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: An unidentified deceased man was found at the Southwest County Park by a group of minors.

24300 block Highway 99: A juvenile was contacted for napping at a local business.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man reported another man who reportedly brandished a gun at him.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: An unknown man threw rocks at a residence, then kicked the front door, causing damage. He was not located.

June 20

20400 block Aurora Avenue North: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant for theft.

21000 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for vehicle prowl.

21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole stole merchandise from a local business. He was cited and released.

200 block 100th Avenue West: A woman reported theft from a retail store.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was allegedly assaulted by a man with children present.

June 21

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for domestic violence assault.

23900 block 96th Place West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence.

3200 block East Madison Street: A drone callout for a domestic incident and shooting was made.

22000 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized early morning.

400 block 4th Avenue North: A man reportedly assaulted his ex while children were present. Investigation is ongoing.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported an argument with her teenage daughter.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man allegedly stole from a local business.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a felony warrant from California.

1000 block Bell Street: A man was reported missing from an adult family home.

June 22

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant. Concealed drugs were located on her.

Alder Street/3rd Avenue South: A man reported a vehicle theft.

Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault on a bus.

18200 block 85th Place West: A suspect drove into a residential light stand, causing major damage. No suspect was positively identified.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: An elderly woman was a victim of a fraudulent email scam. No suspect information.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A purse and debit card were found.

22400 block Highway 99: A male driver was cited for traffic offenses.

23800 block Highway 99: A man lost his birth certificate while traveling.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a warrant.

June 23

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a DUI.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant and narcotics.

300 block Admiral Way: A man reportedly became angry over a payment and threw a paint can at a victim’s boat.

800 block Dayton Street: A tree was damaged on a property by an unknown suspect.

500 block 5th Avenue: A suspect with an Edmonds warrant was released from King County Jail and was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A report of an apartment burglary was made.

600 block Admiral Way: Someone broke into a car and stole a purse.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was booked for a felony assault.

June 24

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on a warrant.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: A woman was defrauded by unknown suspects.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was found and was turned into Edmonds PD.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found written inside the bathroom of a local park.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged shoplifting and assault.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Two dog owners had a dispute.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant from Lynnwood PD.

June 25

7200 block 224th Southwest: A man was arrested for allegedly intimidating a resident.

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for possession of an illegal weapon. Male cited and released.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control and controlled substance.

9700 block 243rd Place Southwest: A juvenile caused a disturbance in a home.