Edmonds Police Blotter: June 4-17, 2025

June 4
400 block Admiral Way: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled.
20600 block 81st Avenue West: A husband and wife had a physical altercation. The wife was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
June 5
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Juveniles were trespassed from an apartment complex after reportedly loitering and checking door handles.
21000 block 83rd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: The manager at an apartment complex reported a tenant assaulted others.
24100 block 95th Place West: Firearms from a long-closed gun store were surrendered to the department.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A shop owner harassed a customer for parking in front of a store.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: Men were picked up from the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Jail and transported to Snohomish County Jail on their Edmonds warrants.
21700 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile female lost her phone inside a store.
8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A man’s Social Security information was compromised and used.
18000 block Talbot Road: Bank account fraud was reported to the bank and police.
9600 block Cherry Street: A woman with memory issues wandered away from caretakers but was eventually located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for burglary after allegedly stealing from a trespassed location.
June 6
8600 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
500 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked into jail for outstanding Edmonds warrants.
21900 block Highway 99: Lost property was reported.
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police in locating a robbery suspect.
16100 block 75th Place West: A man reported a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend.
200 block Beach Place: A woman said she was accosted while walking along a beachfront area she thought was public property.
23600 block 99th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument at a residence. No signs of physical confrontation.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a fire.
7600 block Lake Ballinger: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred for a court order violation.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A verbal argument was reported between a couple.
June 7
300 block 5th Avenue South: A business was burglarized.
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect allegedly broke into a pharmancy and stole narcotics.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reported being assaulted and his vehicle stolen.
2300 block 80th Court West: A woman reported a rental scam.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and resisting arrest.
300 block 6th Avenue South: An apartment was burglarized
June 8
22100 block 95th Place West: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
23300 block 96th Avenue West: A cannon ball was located in a resident’s yard. Washington State Patrol took custody to determine if it was live.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited after reportedly shoplifting.
21300 80th Avenue West: An apartment was burglarized overnight. Electronics and personal items stolen.
24100 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly stole from Burlington was booked into jail.
16900 block Talbot Road: A man was arrested on his warrant and transported to county jail.
20500 block Maplewood Drive: An attempted burglary was reported.
244th Street Southwest/Firdale Avenue: An argument was reported between roommates.
300 block Admiral Way: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.
23700 block Highway 99: A man arrested for a warrant was refused at the jail.
23600 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested and booked into jail after allegedly tresspassing inside a business.
June 9
22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a reported court order violation.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported criminal trespass, a woman was arrested for a warrant.
8000 block 203rd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft reported.
23800 block Highway 99: Police received an informational report on a suspected missing juvenile.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after allegedly stealing property from a business.
7100 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary and theft after he allegedly broke into a home.
23600 block Highway 99: A man is suspected of stealing from a store.
21400 block Highway 99: Police received an informational report regarding suspicious activity.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after he reportedly damaged a cable cord at a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were detained for allegedly stealing alcohol from a grocery store. They were released to their parents.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.
21000 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of an elderly male throwing water on an elderly female. Both involved subjects live at a care facility.
200 block 4th Avenue South: The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
600 block Main Street: Graffiti was found in bathroom at a public building.
18800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a domestic no-contact order violation.
400 block Pine Street: A woman and man had a verbal argument.
June 10
11500 block Northeast 195th Street: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant
23700 block 104th Street Southwest: Vandalism reported at city park property.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: Fraudulent activity reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole property from a business.
23400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft reported.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was detained and released after an alleged disturbance at a park. See related story here.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft with special circumstances.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man and woman in a dating relationship had a verbal argument; no assault occurred
100 block Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a business.
100 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business.
June 11
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject reportedly stole property from a business.
100 block Main Street: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
500 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her outstanding warrant.
8300 block 208th Street Southwest: Phone fraud attempt was reported to police.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.
23600 block 84th Avenue West: A man was given a trespass notice.
7500 block 241st Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
June 12
92oo block 183rd Place West: A man and his adult son got into an argument.
100 block 4th Avenue North: A subject received a harassing letter in the mail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree robbery.
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
2360 block Highway 99: Seven juvenile subjects were detained at a business after reportedly shoplifting. They were all formally trespassed from the business and released to their guardians.
23400 block 94th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
June 13
900 block Walnut Street: Police responded to a civil issue between an assisted living facility and a patient.
7500 block 241st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject previously trespassed from a business returned and was arrested.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between family members.
19700 block 88th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was reportedly attempting to extort money from a business.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: A man was involuntarily committed to the hospital for threatening others.
23400 block 75th Avenue West: A dog was attacked in the front yard by unfamiliar dogs.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for warrants.
June 14
9100 block 236th Street Southwest: An argument between family members occurred.
1100 block Main Street: A man was booked into jail on suspicious of driving under the influence.
76th Avenue West/241st Street Southwest: A truck parked on the side of the street was broken into overnight.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of shoplifting from a store was booked into jail.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
June 15
20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a man for a protection order violation.
800 block Cary Road: Police responded to a train-vs.-pedestrian collison. See related story here.
Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on warrants.
June 16
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for obstruction on a traffic stop.
23800 block 84th Avenue West: A hole was drilled into the gas tank of a vehicle.
8600 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle’s front license plate was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on his warrant.
1200 block Viewland Way: A suspicious subject was seen walking through yards.
24200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a third-degree theft warrant.
1000 block Main Street: A man was tresspassed on property and warned.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of unlawful transit conduct.
June 17
7800 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman with warrants was booked into jail.
7300 block 213th Place West: A missing juvenile needing housing was reported. Child Protective Services was notified.
7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: Two men and a woman attempt to steal a tractor.
