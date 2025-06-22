Edmonds Police Blotter: June 4-17, 2025

June 4

400 block Admiral Way: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled.

20600 block 81st Avenue West: A husband and wife had a physical altercation. The wife was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

June 5

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Juveniles were trespassed from an apartment complex after reportedly loitering and checking door handles.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: The manager at an apartment complex reported a tenant assaulted others.

24100 block 95th Place West: Firearms from a long-closed gun store were surrendered to the department.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A shop owner harassed a customer for parking in front of a store.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Men were picked up from the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) Jail and transported to Snohomish County Jail on their Edmonds warrants.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile female lost her phone inside a store.

8600 block 193rd Place Southwest: A man’s Social Security information was compromised and used.

18000 block Talbot Road: Bank account fraud was reported to the bank and police.

9600 block Cherry Street: A woman with memory issues wandered away from caretakers but was eventually located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for burglary after allegedly stealing from a trespassed location.

June 6

8600 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

500 block 5th Avenue North: A man was booked into jail for outstanding Edmonds warrants.

21900 block Highway 99: Lost property was reported.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Mountlake Terrace police in locating a robbery suspect.

16100 block 75th Place West: A man reported a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend.

200 block Beach Place: A woman said she was accosted while walking along a beachfront area she thought was public property.

23600 block 99th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument at a residence. No signs of physical confrontation.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a fire.

7600 block Lake Ballinger: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred for a court order violation.

600 block 5th Avenue South: A verbal argument was reported between a couple.

June 7

300 block 5th Avenue South: A business was burglarized.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect allegedly broke into a pharmancy and stole narcotics.

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported being assaulted and his vehicle stolen.

2300 block 80th Court West: A woman reported a rental scam.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft and resisting arrest.

300 block 6th Avenue South: An apartment was burglarized

June 8

22100 block 95th Place West: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license.

23300 block 96th Avenue West: A cannon ball was located in a resident’s yard. Washington State Patrol took custody to determine if it was live.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited after reportedly shoplifting.

21300 80th Avenue West: An apartment was burglarized overnight. Electronics and personal items stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who allegedly stole from Burlington was booked into jail.

16900 block Talbot Road: A man was arrested on his warrant and transported to county jail.

20500 block Maplewood Drive: An attempted burglary was reported.

244th Street Southwest/Firdale Avenue: An argument was reported between roommates.

300 block Admiral Way: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.

23700 block Highway 99: A man arrested for a warrant was refused at the jail.

23600 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man and woman were arrested and booked into jail after allegedly tresspassing inside a business.

June 9

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a reported court order violation.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men were booked into Snohomish County Jail for reported criminal trespass, a woman was arrested for a warrant.

8000 block 203rd Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft reported.

23800 block Highway 99: Police received an informational report on a suspected missing juvenile.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after allegedly stealing property from a business.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary and theft after he allegedly broke into a home.

23600 block Highway 99: A man is suspected of stealing from a store.

21400 block Highway 99: Police received an informational report regarding suspicious activity.

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after he reportedly damaged a cable cord at a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were detained for allegedly stealing alcohol from a grocery store. They were released to their parents.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Lost property was reported.

21000 76th Avenue West: Police received a report of an elderly male throwing water on an elderly female. Both involved subjects live at a care facility.

200 block 4th Avenue South: The front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

600 block Main Street: Graffiti was found in bathroom at a public building.

18800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a domestic no-contact order violation.

400 block Pine Street: A woman and man had a verbal argument.

June 10

11500 block Northeast 195th Street: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant

23700 block 104th Street Southwest: Vandalism reported at city park property.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Fraudulent activity reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole property from a business.

23400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft reported.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was detained and released after an alleged disturbance at a park. See related story here.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft with special circumstances.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man and woman in a dating relationship had a verbal argument; no assault occurred

100 block Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a business.

100 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business.

June 11

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject reportedly stole property from a business.

100 block Main Street: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

500 block 5th Avenue North: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for her outstanding warrant.

8300 block 208th Street Southwest: Phone fraud attempt was reported to police.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for third-degree theft.

23600 block 84th Avenue West: A man was given a trespass notice.

7500 block 241st Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

June 12

92oo block 183rd Place West: A man and his adult son got into an argument.

100 block 4th Avenue North: A subject received a harassing letter in the mail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree robbery.

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

2360 block Highway 99: Seven juvenile subjects were detained at a business after reportedly shoplifting. They were all formally trespassed from the business and released to their guardians.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

June 13

900 block Walnut Street: Police responded to a civil issue between an assisted living facility and a patient.

7500 block 241st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject previously trespassed from a business returned and was arrested.

23000 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between family members.

19700 block 88th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was reportedly attempting to extort money from a business.

23000 block 94th Avenue West: A man was involuntarily committed to the hospital for threatening others.

23400 block 75th Avenue West: A dog was attacked in the front yard by unfamiliar dogs.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked for warrants.

June 14

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: An argument between family members occurred.

1100 block Main Street: A man was booked into jail on suspicious of driving under the influence.

76th Avenue West/241st Street Southwest: A truck parked on the side of the street was broken into overnight.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman suspected of shoplifting from a store was booked into jail.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

June 15

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a man for a protection order violation.

800 block Cary Road: Police responded to a train-vs.-pedestrian collison. See related story here.

Highway 99/228th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested on warrants.

June 16

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for obstruction on a traffic stop.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A hole was drilled into the gas tank of a vehicle.

8600 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle’s front license plate was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on his warrant.

1200 block Viewland Way: A suspicious subject was seen walking through yards.

24200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a third-degree theft warrant.

1000 block Main Street: A man was tresspassed on property and warned.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on suspicion of unlawful transit conduct.

June 17

7800 block 228th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman with warrants was booked into jail.

7300 block 213th Place West: A missing juvenile needing housing was reported. Child Protective Services was notified.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: Two men and a woman attempt to steal a tractor.