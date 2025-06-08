Edmonds Police Blotter: May 21-June 3, 2025

May 21

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-partner stole her cell phone.

1100 block Main street: A male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for underage DUI.

8600 block Bowdoin Way: A man was booked into jail for DUI and domestic violence assault.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A work vehicle was prowled overnight. A large collection of tools taken, and the rear passenger window was shattered.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23000 block Highway 99: A man reported fraud after purchasing equipment online.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: A female juvenile was allegedly threatened by a juvenile male who is involved with a gang.

22900 block Highway 99: A man did not return rental equipment. He was identified and charges were referred.

50 block West Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a private building.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman allegedly assaulted her adult daughter. Charges were referred to city prosecutor.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman allegedly hit a parked car and drove away.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a discount store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing from two stores.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse was allegedly assaulted by a patient. Charges were referred to city prosecutor.

9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of online fraud. Information was taken for records.

22100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for his warrant.

May 22

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

1500 block North 200th Street: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree assault.

93100 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle was broken into and items stolen. No suspect information, case is ongoing.

24200 block 102nd Place West: A man was taken to a hospital for an involuntary hold.

18900 block 94th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a property.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: A woman found a gun at a city park. The gun was entered for safekeeping.

100 block Main Street: A woman allegedly stole food from a restaurant and also took an employee’s wallet. Charges were referred to the prosecutor, and the suspect was identified.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported several fraudulent charges on a bank card.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A parent reported their son came home with an injury. It is unknown if it occurred at school. Case is ongoing.

900 block Puget Way: A license plate on a boat trailer was stolen. No suspect information.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were alleged to have committed theft in a hospital parking structure.

23900 block Highway 99: A man with a felony warrant was booked into jail.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Three adults allegedly dined and dashed before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a man accused of committing malicious mischief.

May 23

2200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was carrying an illegal weapon. Charges were referred.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A juvenile male was arrested for an alleged burglary.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20300 block 92nd Avenue West: An elderly woman lost $67,000 in a gold bar scam. Limited suspect information at this time.

18100 block Homeview Drive: A report of personal information was found online.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A woman was scammed out of money online.

7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile male never came home after school.

May 24

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A vehicle obstructed an officer after being in the park after hours.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal altercation.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle. No suspect information at this time.

21400 block 80th Avenue West: An electric dirt bike was stolen from a vehicle.

22500 Highway 99: A wallet was stolen from a gym locker by an unknown suspect.

200 block Edmonds Street: A vehicle hit two parked vehicles and fled.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man and a woman had a verbal argument.

17700 block 72nd Avenue West: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies with locating a vehicle. SCSO took custody of the vehicle and the occupant inside.

21600 block 80th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

May 25

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant and later was released due to medical concerns.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was located in the trunk of a patrol vehicle.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had her storage shed broken into and tools were stolen. No suspects or leads.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man had his vehicle stolen. No suspects or leads.

23600 block 99th Place West: Unknown suspect(s) sprayed graffiti at a community park.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile male jokingly made statements to children.

May 26

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a women were trespassed from WinCo Foods.

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a property.

24100 block Highway 99: Three juvenile males allegedly stole from a store and fled on foot. They were not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole property from a business and was arrested.

100 block Pine Street: A theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A property was found.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree reckless burning.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

May 27

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Long-term domestic issues between romantic partners was reported.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown substance was poured through the front door of a residence.

9700 block 242nd Place Southwest: A subject’s identity was stolen.

100 block Main Street: A woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was working. No suspect at this time.

6900 block 174th Street Southwest: A man reported an attempted burglary.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had her storage unit broken into. No items were stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man had his storage unit broken into. Items were stolen. Possible suspect leads.

22500 block Highway 99: A man allegedly discharged a firearm at a local business. Charges were referred to the city prosecutor.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. The owner was notified.

May 28

400 block 4th Avenue North: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

800 block Caspers Street: A woman reported a verbal argument between her and her mother.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: New graffiti was painted on school steps.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in road was turned into the police station.

500 block 8th Avenue North: A child’s bike was found in a yard.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a complaint of a suspicious death occurring at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was broken into and suitcases with items stolen.

18900 block Olympic View Drive: Identity theft was reported.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: An argument between a couple turned physical. A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence ssault.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was suspected of stealing from a store. She left in a vehicle and was not located.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked for a warrant.

76th Avenue West and 224th Street Southwest: A man committed a hit and run of an attended vehicle and fled from the collision scene.

May 29

1200 block Viewland Way: A man was admitted to the hospital after trespassing.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A female juvenile was returned to her legal guardian.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a 24-hour gym due to an expired membership and sleeping on the equipment.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police contacted a couple after a report of a disturbance. No assault occurred; it was a domestic argument only.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary and transported to county jail.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with a drug recognition expert evaluation.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Two men were arrested for their warrants.

24100 block 78th Place West: Chain-link fencing stolen from a public park was later located strapped to a truck. The driver was arrested.

600 block Olympic Avenue: A woman took a motor vehicle from her roommate.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: An unauthorized bank transfer was reported from victim’s account.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for traffic violations and other charges including theft. He was transported to county jail.

7500 block 221st Place Southwest: A woman surrendered two firearms.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A suspicious man came into a bank and walked out shortly after.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

500 block Main Street: A man reported a domestic incident.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked after an alleged theft from a retail store.

May 30

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman dined and dashed at a restaurant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for allegations of physical control and possession of a controlled substance.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail after an alleged DUI.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two woman dined and dashed at Denny’s. One suspect was identified and charges were referred to prosecutor.

700 block Elm Street: An ex-boyfriend was reportedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested following an alleged theft from a grocery store and transported to county jail.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was reported missing.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: Damage to a vehicle overnight was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman had a verbal argument in a car.

22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with an invalid trip permit.

300 block Northwest 203rd Street: A man was booked into jail for his warrant.

May 31

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for an out-of-state felony warrant.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A brother and sister argued.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on a warrant.

23400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. No suspect information at this time.

600 block 9th Avenue North: An unoccupied vehicle was left running in a parking space.

24300 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for violating a domestic violence protection order and exposing a child to domestic violence.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

June 1

Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for negligent driving.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked for domestic violence residential burglary and a domestic violence order violation.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious audio recording was reported.

22000 block Highway 99: An impaired driver was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle head-on collision.

June 2

23200 block Highway 99: It was reported that identity information was used without permission.

8400 block Main Street: Police took an informational report on a suspected threat email.

1570 block 72nd Avenue West: A suspicious man left a note on a residence door. A report was taken for documentation purposes.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A found driver’s license was turned in for safekeeping.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was reported as missing/a runaway.

1000 block 8th Avenue South: Police took an informational report for a suspicious activity.

June 3

400 block Main Street: A man was hit with an egg.

21600 block Highway 99: A woman was struck by eggs thrown at her by group of juvenile males.