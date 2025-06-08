Edmonds Police Blotter: May 21-June 3, 2025

May 21
23100 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-partner stole her cell phone.
1100 block Main street: A male was booked into Snohomish County Jail for underage DUI.
8600 block Bowdoin Way: A man was booked into jail for DUI and domestic violence assault.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A work vehicle was prowled overnight. A large collection of tools taken, and the rear passenger window was shattered.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23000 block Highway 99: A man reported fraud after purchasing equipment online.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: A female juvenile was allegedly threatened by a juvenile male who is involved with a gang.
22900 block Highway 99: A man did not return rental equipment. He was identified and charges were referred.
50 block West Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a private building.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman allegedly assaulted her adult daughter. Charges were referred to city prosecutor.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman allegedly hit a parked car and drove away.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly shoplifted from a discount store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing from two stores.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A nurse was allegedly assaulted by a patient. Charges were referred to city prosecutor.
9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of online fraud. Information was taken for records.
22100 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for his warrant.
May 22
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
1500 block North 200th Street: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree assault.
93100 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle was broken into and items stolen. No suspect information, case is ongoing.
24200 block 102nd Place West: A man was taken to a hospital for an involuntary hold.
18900 block 94th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from a property.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: A woman found a gun at a city park. The gun was entered for safekeeping.
100 block Main Street: A woman allegedly stole food from a restaurant and also took an employee’s wallet. Charges were referred to the prosecutor, and the suspect was identified.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man reported several fraudulent charges on a bank card.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A parent reported their son came home with an injury. It is unknown if it occurred at school. Case is ongoing.
900 block Puget Way: A license plate on a boat trailer was stolen. No suspect information.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were alleged to have committed theft in a hospital parking structure.
23900 block Highway 99: A man with a felony warrant was booked into jail.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Three adults allegedly dined and dashed before leaving in a stolen vehicle.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a man accused of committing malicious mischief.
May 23
2200 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was carrying an illegal weapon. Charges were referred.
23200 block Edmonds Way: A juvenile male was arrested for an alleged burglary.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20300 block 92nd Avenue West: An elderly woman lost $67,000 in a gold bar scam. Limited suspect information at this time.
18100 block Homeview Drive: A report of personal information was found online.
21900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
9800 block 235th Place Southwest: A woman was scammed out of money online.
7600 block 202nd Place Southwest: A juvenile male never came home after school.
May 24
23700 block 104th Avenue West: A vehicle obstructed an officer after being in the park after hours.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal altercation.
23600 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly shoplifted from a store and fled in a vehicle. No suspect information at this time.
21400 block 80th Avenue West: An electric dirt bike was stolen from a vehicle.
22500 Highway 99: A wallet was stolen from a gym locker by an unknown suspect.
200 block Edmonds Street: A vehicle hit two parked vehicles and fled.
20900 block 76th Avenue West: A man and a woman had a verbal argument.
17700 block 72nd Avenue West: Officers assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies with locating a vehicle. SCSO took custody of the vehicle and the occupant inside.
21600 block 80th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.
May 25
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant and later was released due to medical concerns.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Property was located in the trunk of a patrol vehicle.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had her storage shed broken into and tools were stolen. No suspects or leads.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man had his vehicle stolen. No suspects or leads.
23600 block 99th Place West: Unknown suspect(s) sprayed graffiti at a community park.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile male jokingly made statements to children.
May 26
21900 block Highway 99: A man and a women were trespassed from WinCo Foods.
22000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a property.
24100 block Highway 99: Three juvenile males allegedly stole from a store and fled on foot. They were not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole property from a business and was arrested.
100 block Pine Street: A theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A property was found.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree reckless burning.
23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
May 27
21300 block 80th Avenue West: Long-term domestic issues between romantic partners was reported.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown substance was poured through the front door of a residence.
9700 block 242nd Place Southwest: A subject’s identity was stolen.
100 block Main Street: A woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was working. No suspect at this time.
6900 block 174th Street Southwest: A man reported an attempted burglary.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A woman had her storage unit broken into. No items were stolen.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A man had his storage unit broken into. Items were stolen. Possible suspect leads.
22500 block Highway 99: A man allegedly discharged a firearm at a local business. Charges were referred to the city prosecutor.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. The owner was notified.
May 28
400 block 4th Avenue North: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
800 block Caspers Street: A woman reported a verbal argument between her and her mother.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: New graffiti was painted on school steps.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet found in road was turned into the police station.
500 block 8th Avenue North: A child’s bike was found in a yard.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a complaint of a suspicious death occurring at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was broken into and suitcases with items stolen.
18900 block Olympic View Drive: Identity theft was reported.
19100 block 83rd Avenue West: An argument between a couple turned physical. A man was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence ssault.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was suspected of stealing from a store. She left in a vehicle and was not located.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man was booked for a warrant.
76th Avenue West and 224th Street Southwest: A man committed a hit and run of an attended vehicle and fled from the collision scene.
May 29
1200 block Viewland Way: A man was admitted to the hospital after trespassing.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A female juvenile was returned to her legal guardian.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a 24-hour gym due to an expired membership and sleeping on the equipment.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police contacted a couple after a report of a disturbance. No assault occurred; it was a domestic argument only.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary and transported to county jail.
5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with a drug recognition expert evaluation.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Two men were arrested for their warrants.
24100 block 78th Place West: Chain-link fencing stolen from a public park was later located strapped to a truck. The driver was arrested.
600 block Olympic Avenue: A woman took a motor vehicle from her roommate.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: An unauthorized bank transfer was reported from victim’s account.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for traffic violations and other charges including theft. He was transported to county jail.
7500 block 221st Place Southwest: A woman surrendered two firearms.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A suspicious man came into a bank and walked out shortly after.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
500 block Main Street: A man reported a domestic incident.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked after an alleged theft from a retail store.
May 30
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman dined and dashed at a restaurant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for allegations of physical control and possession of a controlled substance.
220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail after an alleged DUI.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Two woman dined and dashed at Denny’s. One suspect was identified and charges were referred to prosecutor.
700 block Elm Street: An ex-boyfriend was reportedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested following an alleged theft from a grocery store and transported to county jail.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was reported missing.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Damage to a vehicle overnight was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and woman had a verbal argument in a car.
22300 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with an invalid trip permit.
300 block Northwest 203rd Street: A man was booked into jail for his warrant.
May 31
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked for an out-of-state felony warrant.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A brother and sister argued.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked on a warrant.
23400 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. No suspect information at this time.
600 block 9th Avenue North: An unoccupied vehicle was left running in a parking space.
24300 block Highway 99: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for violating a domestic violence protection order and exposing a child to domestic violence.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
June 1
Highway 99/238th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for negligent driving.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked for domestic violence residential burglary and a domestic violence order violation.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious audio recording was reported.
22000 block Highway 99: An impaired driver was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle head-on collision.
June 2
23200 block Highway 99: It was reported that identity information was used without permission.
8400 block Main Street: Police took an informational report on a suspected threat email.
1570 block 72nd Avenue West: A suspicious man left a note on a residence door. A report was taken for documentation purposes.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A found driver’s license was turned in for safekeeping.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was reported as missing/a runaway.
1000 block 8th Avenue South: Police took an informational report for a suspicious activity.
June 3
400 block Main Street: A man was hit with an egg.
21600 block Highway 99: A woman was struck by eggs thrown at her by group of juvenile males.
