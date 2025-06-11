Edmonds police investigate bias allegations at City Park; no arrests made at victims’ request

Edmonds police were called to a disturbance at Edmonds City Park Tuesday involving an intoxicated man and two women wearing traditional Islamic attire established probable cause for a crime, but did not make an arrest after the victims said they didn’t want to pursue charges.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding a verbal altercation that escalated between an intoxicated male and multiple individuals, including the two women, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. City Park is locates in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue South.

During their investigation, “officers learned the suspect, a 37-year-old Edmonds resident, was at the park with his wife and young child,” McClure said. “The suspect approached two women and a child, who are also Edmonds residents, and allegedly made racially charged comments, including references to their clothing and perceived national origin.

Several independent witnesses supported the claim that the male’s comments were aggressive and inappropriate. The suspect, who appeared intoxicated, was alleged to have made statements suggesting the women should remove their headscarves and leave the country. Nearby park visitors had witnessed this conduct and stepped in to support the women and their family.”

The husband of one of the women became aware of the incident and came to their defense, verbally confronting the suspect, McClure said. The husband, who is also a U.S. Marine, “chose to disengage and call 911 to report the incident, resulting in multiple officers being dispatched,” McClure said. Officers detained the male suspect in handcuffs while the situation was investigated, and they developed probable cause to believe the male suspect had placed the victims in fear of imminent harm — a crime under Edmonds Municipal Code.

“The facts and evidence from the investigation did not support the conclusion that a hate crime, as defined by state law, had occurred,” McClure said.

According to police, one of the responding officers speaks a language closely related to Farsi, allowing for effective communication with the two female victims. “The victims expressed that they did not wish to pursue charges and stated that they had forgiven the suspect involved,” McClure said. “Respecting the victims’ wishes, the suspect was released from custody at the scene.”

Police still completed “a full investigative report,” he added.

“The Edmonds Police Department takes all reports of bias-related incidents seriously,” McClure said. “Although charges were not pursued in this case, we remain committed to fostering a safe and respectful community for all residents and visitors. We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses acts of hate to call 911.”

Acting Edmonds Police Chief Rod Sniffen described the incident as “deeply concerning, and I commend the officers for their swift and professional response. While no arrest was made at the victims’ request, we take these matters seriously and remain vigilant in protecting the rights and safety of all community members.”

“I want to be clear that acts of hate or intolerance have no place in our community,” added Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. “I’m grateful to our community members who stepped in to deescalate the situation, and our responding police officers for their compassionate and professional investigation. We remain committed to ensuring Edmonds is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”