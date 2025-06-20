Edmonds police investigating after man found dead in Southwest County Park Thursday

Edmonds police are investigating after a deceased male was found by community members in Southwest County Park Thursday.

Police received the emergency call around 6 p.m., police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure said. Detectives had to navigate difficult terrain on the north side of Olympic View Drive to access and process the scene. As of 8 p.m., detectives had completed interviewing some witnesses but no other details were immediately available, McClure said.

Located at 17920 Olympic View Dr. in Edmonds, Southwest County Park is a 120-acre, open space park owned by Snohomish County.