Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for June 9, 2025

June 9, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of May 27, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Resolution No. 25-09, Confirming the 2025 Commission Meeting Schedule

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. PRESENTATIONS

A. Open Governance Training with Adrian Urquhart Winder

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. 2026 Budget Schedule

X. INFORMATION

A. Marketing and Communications Update

B. Government Affairs Contract Extension

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84183672478.

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person, by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

