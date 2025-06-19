Edmonds Port Commission meeting for June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025
10 a.m.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. MISSION STATEMENT
IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of June 9, 2025 Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of Payments
C. Adopting Delegation of Authority, Resolution No. 25-10
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND TOWN OF WOODWAY REPORTS
VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION
IX. INFORMATION
A. Capital Plan Draft Presentation
B. Meeting Best Practices
C. Government Affairs Update
D. Executive Director Job Description
X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XII. WORKSHOP
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89241933654.
Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length when making a public comment at the meeting.
Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3pm for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
