Edmonds School Board to recognize spring sports athletes June 10

The Edmonds School Board of Directors is scheduled to celebrate spring student athletes during its meeting on June 10.

Athletic Director Angie McGuire will recognize athletes from each high school for their accomplishments during the season.

Also scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting is a celebration of the board’s student advisors.

There are a total of seven items scheduled to be voted on during the meeting:

– Revised Board Policy 3210 – Nondiscrimination

– Board Policy 5010 – Nondiscrimination and Affirmative Action

– Board Policy 5012 – Equal Employment Opportunities: Complaints

– A contract with Security Solutions NW for fire alarm replacement at Alderwood Early Childhood Center and Martha Lake and Brier Elementary Schools.

– A bid award to Kirtley-Cole Associates LLC, of Bellevue, Washington, the lowest responsible bidder for the Edmonds-Woodway High School Multipurpose Fieldhouse project.

– A bid to Hi Mark Construction, Inc., for the Maplewood K-8 Space Conversion project.

– Resolution No. 25-15 for acceptance of completed Public Works Contract No. Q23-04CP: Relocate eight portable buildings from Oak Heights Elementary School.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.

You can watch the meeting online by clicking here.

To view the meeting agenda, click here.