Edmonds Summer Concerts in the Parks starts July 20

The Edmonds Arts Commission presents free-admission summer concert programs in city parks each summer, featuring a variety of musical styles from Puget Sound area groups and ensembles. Summer concerts are held during July and August in City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park. The full lineup includes:

Sunday Concerts (3-4 p.m.)

City Park, 600 3rd Ave. S.

July 20 | Golden Bough (Celtic)

July 27 | Todo Es (Latin jazz)

Aug 3 | General Mojo’s (psych rock)

Aug 10 | Eli Rosenblatt Band (salsa/hip-hop/reggae/world beat

Aug 17 | Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony

Hickman Park, 23700 104th Ave. W.

Aug 24 | Brass Band Northwest

Plaza Concerts (4:30-6 p.m.)

Hazel Miller Plaza, 5th Ave. S. and Maple St.

July 8 | Adrian Xavier (reggae, ska, jazz)

July 10 | Outside the Lines (rock/country/pop cover mash-ups)

July 15 | Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers (R&B/funk)

July 17 | Chimacum Creek (NW rock/folk/soul)

July 22 | DK Duo (country/blues/funk)

July 24 | Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio (jazz vibraphone)

July 29 | Sunbeam Tiger (power pop/soul)

July 31 | TBA

Aug. 5 | Puget Sound Company (acapella)

Aug. 7 | Jazz Therapy (Latin jazz)

Aug. 12 | Emerald Blue (jazz/funk)

Aug. 14 | Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Trio

Aug. 19 | Cosmo’s Dream (Americana)

Aug. 21| Bobby Medina Mariachi Mexico Trio

This event is sponsored by Hazel Miller Foundation and Lynnwood Honda.

For more information about other live music in Edmonds, visit the city’s cultural services webpage. For other questions, email laurie.rose@edmondswa.gov.