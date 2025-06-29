Edmonds turns out for a gala Pride Month finale

The early morning clouds and drizzle departed right on schedule as a crowd estimated at more than 300 turned out on Saturday afternoon at Edmonds Civic Field for PrideFest, a celebration in support of the LGBTQIA2S+ community and a fitting way to put the icing on the cake as Pride Month 2025 draws to a close.

While similar Edmonds events have been held in the past, this year’s festival was organized and run by the newly formed Edmonds Pride organization. Founded at the end of 2024 and created with the support of the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Pride is a volunteer-run nonprofit charged with organizing the city’s annual Pride festivities and building an inclusive community.

“Our mission is to host events, create leadership opportunities, and provide education that supports, strengthens, and connects the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Edmonds and South Snohomish County,” said Edmonds Pride Director Rowan Soiset. “Our aim is to stay focused on the priorities of our local communities and thereby celebrate a particularly Edmonds kind of Pride that will bring together LGBTQIA2S+ youth, adults, elders, families, creatives and allies in our area.”

The event ran from 2-6 p.m. and included stage performances, vendors, art activities, community organizations and food trucks. Attendees included Mayor Mike Rosen, State Sen. Marko Liias, State Rep. and County Councilmember Strom Peterson, Edmonds City Councilmembers Susan Paine and Jenna Nand, and council candidates Erika Barnett and Glenda Krull.

Learn more about Edmonds Pride here.