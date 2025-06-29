Edmonds turns out for a gala Pride Month finale

by Larry Vogel Posted: June 28, 2025 11
The staff at the Edmonds Pride table greet attendees at the gate. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
There were booths aplenty with memorabilia, accessories, clothing and more to help attendees get into the spirit of Pride.
Edmonds Pride Director Rowan Soiset was on hand to keep things running smoothly.
L-R: Therese Jensen, Kathy Eims, Wendy Pearson and Shawn Aronow enjoy the day.
Canine Pride celebrants Aloy and Tundra put on the dog.
Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand contemplates a purchase at one of the many vendor booths.
Entertainment included the Rainbow City Performing Arts Purple Passion Jazz Combo.
As the beat picks up, a couple breaks into dance.
Jean Kenton and Janine Boza are celebrating 10 years of marriage.
Three-year-old Avery creates some original art at one of several craft tables.
There was no reason to go hungry as several vendors kept up a steady supply of street food.
State Sen. Marko Liias speaks with Mindy Woods.
Emcee Maya Mem Saab (left) pauses for a photo with Edmonds Pride Secretary Alex Campbell.
There was much cosplay with kitties, dragons and more.
Snohomish County Superior Court Judges Paul Thompson and Whitney Rivera were on hand with their newly adopted 1 1/2-year-old son, Perrin, and their two dogs.

The early morning clouds and drizzle departed right on schedule as a crowd estimated at more than 300 turned out on Saturday afternoon at Edmonds Civic Field for PrideFest, a celebration in support of the LGBTQIA2S+ community and a fitting way to put the icing on the cake as Pride Month 2025 draws to a close.

While similar Edmonds events have been held in the past, this year’s festival was organized and run by the newly formed Edmonds Pride organization. Founded at the end of 2024 and created with the support of the City of Edmonds, Edmonds Pride is a volunteer-run nonprofit charged with organizing the city’s annual Pride festivities and building an inclusive community.

“Our mission is to host events, create leadership opportunities, and provide education that supports, strengthens, and connects the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Edmonds and South Snohomish County,” said Edmonds Pride Director Rowan Soiset. “Our aim is to stay focused on the priorities of our local communities and thereby celebrate a particularly Edmonds kind of Pride that will bring together LGBTQIA2S+ youth, adults, elders, families, creatives and allies in our area.”

The event ran from 2-6 p.m. and included stage performances, vendors, art activities, community organizations and food trucks. Attendees included Mayor Mike Rosen, State Sen. Marko Liias, State Rep. and County Councilmember Strom Peterson, Edmonds City Councilmembers Susan Paine and Jenna Nand, and council candidates Erika Barnett and Glenda Krull.

Learn more about Edmonds Pride here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME