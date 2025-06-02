EWHS student awarded Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship

Chloe Williams of Edmonds-Woodway High School was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of women educators.

Alpha Delta Kappa is dedicated to promoting excellence in education by supporting educators, students, families and communities, celebrating diversity and encouraging world understanding. The scholarship recipients — who also included graduating seniors from Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools — were selected for their outstanding academics, their activities and community service, and their demonstrated desire to work with children.

Williams plans to be a primary school teacher and has already started preparing by taking an early childhood education course through Running Start. She brings enthusiasm and encouragement to learning experiences, whether it’s by doing projects with her 10 young cousins, babysitting, assisting children in creating art projects with ArtWise NW, helping young dancers at the Barclay-Shelton Dance Center or teaching paddle board lessons.

She will attend the University of Arizona.