Executive director search, summer activities focus of Monday Port Commission meeting

Key takeaways:

Port Commissioners will vote June 24 on a resolution to post the executive director recruitment. The Port released its summer music and entertainment schedule. Commissioners will discuss the government affairs contract in July. Staff and commissioners thanked former Executive Director Angela Harris for her work. The Port’s next meeting is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 24.

Port of Edmonds Commissioners inched closer Monday night to posting a job description for an executive director. The commission business meeting included a long and robust discussion about the job description, the delegation of authority and the job announcement. The discussion has been the main topic during the last three commission meetings. Acting Executive Director Brandon Baker has filled the post since former director Angela Harris resigned early May.

The Monday night meeting was expected to be a review of edits made after the last meeting.

Commissioner Jay Grant said he wanted more discussion. “It’s a $200,000 job. Do we really think five years experience in upper management is enough?” asked Grant. This opened a lengthy discussion among commissioners about the approach to qualifications.

“Wouldn’t we want someone with multi-million-dollar infrastructure experience? This is our opportunity for a wish list,” said Commissioner Janelle Cass. “These specifics will help them [candidates] in the interview by focusing on it.”

“What are your specifics? What specifics do you want to see?” asked Commissioner Selena Killin. A testy exchange between Grant and Killin ended with Grant saying, “Will you just stop?”

“Stop what?” Killin responded. “What do you want me to stop?”

“We should tell people what we’re doing [at the Port] and it’s up to them [candidates] to tell us why they are qualified,” Commissioner Russ Dimmick said.

Commissioners agreed to change specific bullets and add a section to the job announcement that lists upcoming Port projects to showcase the body of work for the new executive director

The delegation of authority discussion started down the same path after Grant submitted substantial last-minute changes. “I looked at other Port sites. I liked what the Port of Seattle had and took some of their language verbatim,” he said.

Commission President David Preston, visibly frustrated by the new language at the last minute, expressed a strong interest to move the process forward. “I want specific suggestions,” he said looking around the room. Grant then said he was fine with the old language. Preston asked for a resolution to approve the job posting, the delegation of authority and the job description at the June 24 meeting.

Marketing and communications

Director of Economic Development Brittany Williams shared details of the Port’s very busy summer season. The Port will host musicians, artists and performances as part of its Sea Notes at the Marina program. The first concert is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 and features the Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Combo. Free events take place at the public plaza on Admiral Way.

The Port is preparing for the FIFA World Cup in June and July 2026. Seattle will host six games and Vancouver B.C. will host seven games. The Port’s economic development team is already embedded with various economic, business, civic and private organizations seeking to capture the enthusiasm and tourist dollars that come with the most popular sporting event on earth.

“In our region alone, we are expecting 750,000 to one million visitors,” Williams said. On the table for future discussion are watch parties and local restaurant involvement.

Here is the complete marketing insights presentation.

Open Public Meetings Act

The Commission had an hour-long presentation on Washington State’s Open Public Meeting act, which public entities are required to follow. Commissioners found the training useful and enlightening.

Government affairs contract

In 2023, the Port hired a government affairs team to secure more funding for the future infrastructure projects. The team included both federal and state lobbyists who also prepared grant proposals. The team was successful in securing several million dollars for the mid-marina breakwater, seawall and North Portwalk projects, although the Trump Administration took back some of that money.

The team’s contract is nearing expiration and Acting Director Baker asked commissioners to think about what they wanted to do and what information they needed to make future decisions.

The former multi-year contract was for $383,600.

Final notes…

At the close of the meeting, Baker noted that it was former Executive Director Angela Harris’ last day.

“On behalf of the directors and staff, we just wanted to issue a thank you to Executive Director Angela Harris,” Baker said. “She’s done a lot of great work while she’s been here, and that’s the foundation for the successes that we all experience.”

Preston agreed. “She really brought an emphasis on culture and trusting and supporting everyone to do their best work,” he said. “And that was extremely refreshing, appreciated by all of us, great results.”

The next Port Commission meeting is at 10 a.m. June 24