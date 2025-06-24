Expect an ‘extraordinary’ low tide in Edmonds Wednesday

A heads-up from reader Joe Scordino that Wednesday will the third lowest daytime tide this year — and a great day for low-tide exploring in Edmonds. “NOAA tide tables indicate the tide will be -3.89 feet at 11:19 a.m.,” Scordino said.
“Coincidentally, this extraordinary low tide occurs on the first day of summer break for Edmonds School District,” he added.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.