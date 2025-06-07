Expect nighttime work closures on I-405 in Bothell June 9-13

Drivers should prepare for a series of nighttime work closures on Interstate 405 in Bothell in June to remove signs over I-405 as contractor crews work to widen the roadway as part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project. These closures and rolling slowdowns are necessary for the safety of crews and drivers, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Northbound I-405 closure details, June 9-10

Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 in Bothell at State Route 522 from 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 10.

Crews will also close the Northeast 160th Street on-ramp to northbound I-405 during this work. A signed detour for the ramp and northbound traffic will be in place.

Southbound I-405 closure details, June 10-13

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-405 between Northeast 195th Street and SR 522 will start as early as 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, through 4 a.m. Friday, June 13.